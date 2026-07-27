‘Kept asking what happened…’: Seattle Center shooting victim's heartbreaking reaction revealed; latest updates

A witness has described a victim’s heartbreaking reaction after she was shot during a shooting at a food festival at a Seattle arena, just a block from the city’s iconic Space Needle, Sunday night, July 26. The incident reportedly took place at the Seattle Center during the Bite of Seattle food festival. SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 26: A police officer walks by a sign for the Bite of Seattle food festival on July 26, 2026 in Seattle, Washington (Photo by David Ryder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

According to Seattle Fire, at least two people died, The Seattle Times reported. Five others were injured.

‘She kept asking what happened’ Dominque Campbell, who had driven from Los Angeles to sell his clothing brand ‘Soup’ at Bite of Seattle, was in his booth when shots rang out. He and his sister ducked down and watched the crows run past, with some taking shelter there.

Campbell saw a woman lie down on the ground by the booth, and she was bleeding. “One of the people who got hit made it to my booth,” he said, per The Seattle Times. “I grabbed a t-shirt and wrapped her leg and just put pressure on it.”

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Campbell recalled that an officer with a medical kit soon arrived and taped the shirt around the woman’s leg.

“She was in shock, she didn’t know she got shot. She kept asking what happened,” said Campbell.

Campbell’s booth is now an active crime scene, and he does not know when he will be able to access his items and pack up. He said that he is grateful that he and his sister are safe.

Latest update Mayor Katie Wilson revealed that one person was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. While Wilson previously said in a statement that two people were taken into custody, her updated statement said only one was.

When the shooting began, the Seattle Center was hosting its annual Bite of Seattle festival. The event featured hundreds of local vendors and live music performances.

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A partial lockdown at Harborview Medical Center, where victims were being treated, has been lifted, according to hospital security.

“I’m horrified by the shooting at Seattle Center this evening during the Bite of Seattle. As someone who grew up in this community, I know what this event means to so many families, young people, and neighbors across our region,” King County Executive Girmay Zahilay said in a statement. “For years the Bite has been one of Seattle’s signature summer traditions. To see violence at a place that brings so many people together is heartbreaking and unacceptable.”

“My heart is with the victims and their loved ones, those who were senselessly injured, Seattle Center employees and vendors, and everyone who has been traumatized by the experience. I am also grateful for the first responders who rushed in to protect others and care for the injured,” he added.