Seattle Center shooting: Shocking moment gunfire erupts at food festival | Video

A chilling video shows the moment gunfire erupted at a food festival at a Seattle arena, just a block from the city’s iconic Space Needle, Sunday night, July 26. Multiple people were shot, according to CNN. Police respond to a shooting at Seattle Center during the Bite of Seattle food festival Sunday, July 26, 2026, in Seattle, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The video shows people running and ducking for cover as shots ring out in the background.

Watch the video here: https://x.com/EODWX5/status/2081562623376544070?s=20

The incident reportedly took place at the Seattle Center during the Bite of Seattle food festival. The Seattle Police Department said in a statement on X, “Police are investigating a shooting. Multiple shooting victims. Shots fired at the Seattle Center. More information to come. Please avoid the area.”

According to Seattle Fire, at least two people died, The Seattle Times reported. Five others were injured. The fire department said that it treated five people at the scene – a woman, 40, with minor injuries; a 39-year-old woman, a 2-year-old boy, a 23-year-old man, and a 56-year-old woman.

What we know so far Harborview Medical Center told CNN that it will receive people who were injured at the event.

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When the shooting began, the Seattle Center was hosting its annual Bite of Seattle festival. The event featured hundreds of local vendors and live music performances.

Two people attending the food festival told KOMO that they heard “seven to eight shots” inside the venue. They added that people were running “everywhere.”

The Seattle Center Monorail announced after the shooting that it would be closed the remainder of the day. It will resume operations Monday morning, July 27.

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One woman who was injured is in critical condition and in surgery at Harborview Medical Center, The Seattle Times reported. Three other people who were taken to Harborview are in satisfactory condition, spokeswoman Susan Gregg said.

Harborview Medical Center is on lockdown now because of increased police activity in the area after the "mass casualty incident.”