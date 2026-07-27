Seattle mass shooting: Suspect details as cops detain one; internet questions suspect's politics – ‘MAGA’ or ‘Antifa’?

Videos showed police handcuffing a person after a shooting took place at the Seattle Center, where the Bite of Seattle food festival is taking place, on Sunday, July 26. The incident at 305 Harrison Street, Seattle , Washington State left multiple people injured, the Seattle Police confirmed in a statement.

The clip of a person being taken away in handcuffs by Seattle Police Department officials, went viral, amid the news of the shooting. Notably, it is not clear if the individual is a suspect, though several claims have been made online that this is one of the suspects, while cops are yet to track down the others.

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There is no official confirmation from the Seattle Police Department about any suspect in the mass shooting today.

Seattle mass shooting: What we know about suspect so far Cops have not confirmed whether the person handcuffed, as shown in the videos, is a suspect in the Seattle mass shooting. The video shows a long-haired man in a white tee-shirt, with a black jacket and blue jeans being taken to a police car, with officers on both sides.

The man's hands are handcuffed to the back. Some claims were made online that two suspects are on the loose and one is believed to be armed, though there's no official confirmation of the same.

A person claiming to be a Criminal Defense Attorney in Manhattan also explained the charged the suspect in the Seattle mass shooting could face. “The arrested suspect will likely face multiple counts of first degree assault under Washington law with stacked firearm enhancements,” they wrote.

Seattle mass shooting: Internet questions suspect's politics While cops have not confirmed whether they have a suspect in custody, the video of the man being led away in handcuffs has already sparked a row online. People on both sides of the political spectrum have been looking to blame the other.

Some posts were made questioning whether the person detained was MAGA affiliated, while others blamed Antifa links.

“ANOTHER shooting in Seattle…Any wagers on the political alignment or religious values of the suspect?? Probably MAGA Extremists…”, one speculated.

Meanwhile, another person said “Mass shooting in Seattle...A suspect is in custody. Tell me that doesn't look like a typical leftist or antifa.” However, to clarify, only a video of a person being handcuffed has been going around. There is no confirmation of the individual being a suspect in the mass shooting at the Seattle Center today. Sometimes police might detain people at the scene for reasons which are not always linked to the crime itself.

As per KOMO News two people have died at the scene, while five were injured. Four were moved to Harborview Medical Center.