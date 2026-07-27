Seattle shooting: Multiple shot at Bite of Seattle festival in Seattle Center; scary videos emerge

Multiple people have been shot at the Seattle Center, at 305 Harrison Street, Seattle, Washington State, on July 26, Sunday. The Bite of Seattle Festival is being held there, and the shooting reportedly occurred at the festival or near it. Seattle police responded as multiple people have reportedly been shot at the Bite of Seattle festival. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Seattle Police shared a statement saying “Police are investigating a shooting. Multiple shooting victims. Shots fired at the Seattle Center. More information to come. Please avoid the area.” Victims have been moved to Harborview Medical Center as per reports.

The Seattle Monorail announced it was shut down for the rest of Sunday and would open on Monday, July 27, at 7:30am.

As per KOMO News two people have died at the scene, while five were injured. Four were moved to Harborview Medical Center.

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