One Loudon shooting update: Sheriff's deputies present at Northpark Drive, Ashburn; scary visuals emerge

A shooting was reported in the One Loudon neighborhood of Ashburn, in Virginia, on Sunday, July 26. Loudon County Sheriff's Deputies are present at the scene of the shooting. Loudon County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting in the One Loudon neighborhood. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

“There is a heavy law enforcement presence on the 20000 block of Northpark Drive in Ashburn,” they wrote in a statement. Meanwhile, scary videos and photos from the scene emerged showing heavy police presence.

What to know about the shooting in the One Loudon area While the police asked the public to avoid the area, a reporter with Loudon Now, a local publication, noted that officials at the scene had confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital after being shot.

The sheriff's deputies had also assessed that there was no public threat at the time. Details of the suspect or the present condition of the victim is not known yet.

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Officials also did not share details on what led to the shooting.