Who is Brian Hickerson? Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend and their troubled relationship

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that police responded to an incident involving Panettiere on Sunday. An investigation is ongoing, and her cause of death has not been revealed.

According to TMZ , Panettiere died earlier Sunday. She and her on-and-off boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, had reportedly flown from Los Angeles to the South on Saturday.

Actor Hayden Panettiere has died at the age of 36. She was best known for her roles in popular television series including “Heroes” and “Nashville.”

Why was Hayden Panettiere's death significant in the context of her career and personal struggles?

Why was Hayden Panettiere's death significant in the context of her career and personal struggles?

What led to the troubled relationship between Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson?

What led to the troubled relationship between Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson?

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” his statement said.

Also Read: Who was Hayden Panettiere’s brother Jansen Panettiere and how did he die? Heroes actress said ‘I lost half of my soul'

Who is Brian Hickerson? Brian Hickerson hails from South Carolina. He moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in real estate and acting. He and Hayden Panettiere began dating in 2018 but later broke up.

In 2020, Hickerson was arrested for domestic violence following a reported physical altercation with Panettiere. They reconnected in 2021 after his release from prison.

Earlier this year, Panettiere and Hickerson were spotted together again after arriving in Los Angeles. At the time, a source told Just Jared they were just friends.

In May, Hickerson publicly acknowledged that he had abused Panettiere.

“Man, I mean, I think it speaks for itself…I got arrested for abusing her. And I wouldn’t blame her friends for being pissed off at me. So I don’t really have much to say on that,” he told TMZ.

“We’ve been together for eight years, I mean…I had a couple opportunities to apologize for it and reflect on it…you’d have to ask her what she thinks about it, but you know…you never lay hands on a woman. Bottom line,” he added.

Also Read: Hayden Panettiere net worth and family: All on parents, ex-partner, daughter and struggles with postpartum depression

Ex-partner Wladimir Klitschko and daughter Hayden Panettiere was previously engaged to former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko, with whom she shares a daughter, Kaya.

She was open about her struggles with postpartum depression after Kaya’s birth in 2014, as well as alcohol and substance addiction. Panettiere later gave Klitschko full custody of their daughter while she focused on her recovery and treatment.