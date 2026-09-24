Neria Leiter health update: US envoy Yechiel Leiter’s son critically injured in West Bank attack; alleged video surfaces

The attack took place at the Maccabim checkpoint on Route 443 in the West Bank. According to The Times of Israel, the vehicle accelerated toward a police cruiser at the checkpoint and struck Neria Leiter, who was operating alongside a police officer. IDF troops at the scene then shot and killed the driver.

Neria Leiter, son of Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter, was critically injured in a car-ramming attack near Beit Horon in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, September 23. Leiter, an Israel Defense Forces reservist, was on duty at a checkpoint when a vehicle struck him. Emergency teams took him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, where he is receiving treatment. His father said doctors are fighting to save his life and asked people to pray for him. An alleged video of the attack has also surfaced online, but its source and full context have not been independently verified.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the driver as 29-year-old Mahmoud Muhammad Mahmoud Suleiman from Beit Ur al-Tahta. His death was reported after he was shot at the scene.

Neria Leiter was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem. Reports said he suffered critical injuries, while Israeli emergency teams treated him before his evacuation. The Israel Defense Forces initially described the wounded soldier as being in serious condition before his identity became known.

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Yechiel Leiter says son ‘needs a miracle’ Yechiel Leiter, who is currently Israel’s ambassador to the United States, spoke about his son after learning of the attack. He said the medical team was working to save Neria’s life.

“I am grateful to the IDF, to the medical team at Shaare Zedek who are now fighting to save the life of Neria Dov ben Chana, and for the prayers of the people of Israel. I believe in the power of prayer, and I believe that when the people of Israel unite, miracles happen. Neria needs a miracle.”

Leiter was returning to Israel from New York after the attack, according to The Times of Israel.

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Moshe Yedidya Leiter was killed in Gaza in 2023 The attack has also brought renewed attention to the Leiter family’s earlier loss. Neria’s older brother, Maj. Moshe Yedidya Leiter, was killed while fighting in northern Gaza on November 10, 2023.

Yechiel Leiter said Neria continued serving in the army reserves after his brother’s death and had completed hundreds of reserve-duty days on different fronts since October 7, 2023.

The attack happened one day before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly in New York.