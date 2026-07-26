Rainey Street, Austin shooting reports: Reports of shots fired outside Paseo; chilling videos show huge police presence
A shooting reportedly took place outside Paseo, a luxury apartment complex, at 80 Rainey Street in Austin, Texas on Sunday, July 26.
A shooting reportedly took place outside Paseo, a luxury apartment complex, at 80 Rainey Street in Austin, Texas on Sunday, July 26. Videos on Facebook showed massive police presence.
“Police respond to reported shooting near Rainey Street in Downtown Austin. A chaotic scene unfolded just moments ago outside Paseo on Rainey Street, where multiple gunshots were reportedly heard. Witnesses described people running from the area as first responders rushed to the scene,” one wrote on Facebook.
They added “Police have responded, and helicopters are now overhead as the area is being secured. At this time, details remain limited, and officials have not yet released confirmed information about the number of people injured or what led to the incident. If you’re in the Downtown Austin or Rainey Street area, avoid the scene and follow directions from law enforcement while emergency crews work.”
Another person shared a video putting out similar information about the shooting.
Notably, the Austin Police Department has not officially commented on the incident yet. However, they did note that police are investigating a homicide ‘near the 400 block of Dawson Road.’ This is about 2.2 miles away from Rainey Street.
At present it is not known if the two incidents are linked.
(This story is being updated)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More