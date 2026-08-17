Pakistani TikTok star shot dead in Taxila, two unidentified gunmen fired at car

A Pakistani TikTok star was shot dead after two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at the car she was travelling in with her siblings in Taxila on August 14. Police registered a case against the suspects named by Sahibzada and the unidentified men under relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code. (X/@MeghUpdates)

The firing killed Shamsoo Bibi, also known as Ayesha Gilamana, and seriously injured her 15-year-old sister, Aseema, Arab News reported.

According to the publication, Bibi’s father, Fazal Sahibzada, 28, said in a police complaint that his daughter received a call from a man identified as Kashif alias “Kashi”, who asked her to come outside their house immediately. Bibi, Aseema and their brother Naimatullah then left in their car.

Sahibzada said he later learned that Bibi had been shot dead and Aseema was seriously injured. He went to THQ Hospital Taxila, where he identified his daughter’s body in the mortuary.

Unidentified men fired at car Naimatullah told him that two unidentified men, aged between 30 and 35, opened fire at their car from a motorcycle near a petrol pump. One of the bullets struck Bibi in the neck, killing her on the spot. The firing caused the car to lose control and crash into another vehicle, injuring Aseema.

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“My daughter Shamsoo Bibi used to make TikTok [videos] and had been doing so for nearly three to four years,” Sahibzada said in the complaint. “She had amassed around 1.3 million followers.”

Arab News said it tried to locate Bibi’s official TikTok account but could not find it. Her brother Rehmatullah said the family deactivated the account after her death.

“It had over 30-35 million likes and over one million followers,” he said.

Rehmatullah also said Bibi had financial dealings with two individuals, Kausar and Javed alias Shaheen. According to him, Bibi had received death threats from them over demands to repay money and had filed a complaint against them in Islamabad.

“I have strong reason to believe that my daughter was murdered either by Kausar and Javaid (alias Shaheen) themselves or through these unidentified persons so that they could misappropriate her money, in which this person Kashif alia Kashi’s instigation is also involved,” Sahibzada said.

Sahibzada sought legal action against the named suspects and the two unidentified attackers. He also said his son Naimatullah would be able to identify the men who opened fire if they were brought before him.

Police registered a case against the suspects named by Sahibzada and the unidentified men under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempted murder), 109 (Abetment) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.