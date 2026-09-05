Delhi weather LIVE Update: IMD issues red alert in Delhi as heavy rain, thunderstorms lash NCR

Delhi weather LIVE Update: Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is very likely at a few places across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) over the next two hours, according to the weather department.

In Delhi, the affected areas may include Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Shahdara, Vivek Vihar, Preet Vihar, Akshardham, Nehru Stadium, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji and Tughlakabad.

In the NCR, Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Ballabhgarh are also likely to receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.

The alert was issued at 2:45 pm on September 5 and is valid until 4:45 pm.