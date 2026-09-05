Delhi weather LIVE Update: IMD issues red alert in Delhi as heavy rain, thunderstorms lash NCR
Delhi weather LIVE Update: The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain throughout the day. The temperature in Delhi stood at 26.4 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am.
Delhi weather LIVE Update: A fresh spell of rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Saturday morning, offering respite from hot and humid conditions a day after heavy showers battered the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Palam, Jafarpur, Lodhi Road, Safdarjung and Ridge recorded light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain throughout the day....Read More
The temperature in Delhi stood at 26.4 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am.
The fresh spell of rain also impacted key stretches in Gurugram. Accumulated rainwater disrupted traffic movement and caused inconvenience to commuters.
The showers followed heavy downpours in parts of the national capital on Friday afternoon, which disrupted flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.
Delhi weather LIVE Update: Streets waterlogged in parts of city after heavy downpour; visuals from Mahipalpur
Delhi weather LIVE Update: Heavy rains in Delhi's RK Puram area
Delhi weather LIVE Update: IMD issues two-hour rain, thunderstorm alert across NCR
Delhi weather LIVE Update: Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is very likely at a few places across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) over the next two hours, according to the weather department.
In Delhi, the affected areas may include Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Shahdara, Vivek Vihar, Preet Vihar, Akshardham, Nehru Stadium, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji and Tughlakabad.
In the NCR, Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Ballabhgarh are also likely to receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.
The alert was issued at 2:45 pm on September 5 and is valid until 4:45 pm.