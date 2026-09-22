'US shouldn't punish India, global markets over Russian oil': JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon on Tuesday said that the United States shouldn't punish India and global oil markets over Russian oil, even as it seeks to pressure Moscow to end the war in Ukraine. JPMorgan Chase chief Jamie Dimon said the focus should be on helping Ukraine more, noting that there are "multiple ways" to do so. (Reuters)

Dimon is in India for JPMorgan's annual investment conference hosted by the firm in Mumbai. He is also scheduled to meet executives from India's top conglomerates during his trip.

In an interview with CNBC TV18 on Tuesday, Dimon spoke about the US's new Russia sanctions bill and said that India and the world oil markets should not be punished over Russian oil.

Dimon said he understood the concern in America about people buying Russian oil, but he added that he thinks President Donald Trump doesn't want to disrupt oil and other markets.

To be sure, refineries are typically designed to process specific grades of oil, limiting how easily they can switch suppliers.

In this regard, Dimon pointed out that if markets don't buy oil at one place, they have to buy it elsewhere. "It might not be the right kind of oil for those refineries," he added.

He further stated, “I think hopefully America will sit down and understand all those issues and, you know, not end up punishing India and the world oil markets while doing what we need to do to combat Russia.”