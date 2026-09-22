Assam: Singer Simanta Shekhar quits BJP, won’t join any political party
Simanta Shekhar, who quit the BJP, also resigned as Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation chairperson
Eminent Assamese singer and composer Simanta Shekhar on Tuesday quit as the chairperson of Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation and resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state executive committee and primary membership of the party.
Shekhar posted the two letters on Facebook, addressed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and party state president Dilip Saikia.
The singer-composer thanked Sarma for the opportunity to head the Film Finance and Development Corporation and added that the association and guidance from the CM will remain a memorable experience.
“I thank the party’s seniors, colleagues and workers for the experience, love, respect and support received from them during my association with the party,” he siad in his letter to Saikia.
“This decision has been taken completely for my deepest personal reason. This has nothing to do with any political views, policy or individual dissatisfaction. In the future, I will not be affiliated with any political party,” he said in his Facebook post.
Shekhar’s decision came days after he criticised party MLA Vijay Kumar Gupta’s comments on Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg, whose first death anniversary was commemorated on September 19.
In an interaction with journalists, Gupta incorrectly said Garg had sung around 3,000 songs, which triggered sharp criticism and led the MLA to issue an apology. The late singer-composer had sung over 40,000 songs over more than three decades.
In a post on Facebook on September 20, Shekhar was among those who told the MLA to learn “about Zubeen Garg and his contributions to Assamese society and culture before making such comments before the media”.
“You could be from the BJP, but that doesn’t mean we will support your ill-informed and illogical comments about a legend like Zubeen Garg. Our culture, our emotions and our respect for our cultural icons are above politics. At least maintain that respect while talking about Zubeen Da,” he added.
On Monday, Shekhar declared on Facebook that he would not hold back and would live like Zubeen, who was always vocal about issues and never feared opposing politicians or party ideologies.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORUtpal Parashar
A seasoned senior journalist, I have nearly three decades of experience across print, digital, and online platforms, covering political transitions, insurgencies, environmental issues, and development stories in India and Nepal. I am skilled in breaking news, leading editorial teams and launch of newspaper editions. I am adept at leveraging digital trends and social media to expand global reach, with a strong ethical foundation and a reputation for impactful journalism. An alumnus of Asian College of Journalism, I joined Hindustan Times in New Delhi as a trainee reporter in May 1997. Over the years, I have been posted in Dehradun, Kathmandu (Nepal) and Guwahati. Currently, as Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times, I lead a team reporting on India’s northeastern states. My work involves in-depth analysis, and engaging multimedia storytelling across formats, including text, photo, video, and interactive content. I am skilled in producing timely, shareable content, leveraging digital platforms and social media to engage global audiences. Throughout my career with the Hindustan Times, I have led diverse editorial teams, designed capacity-building activities, and supported reporters in developing strong story ideas, ethical reporting practices, digital skills, and fact-checking techniques. As Senior Assistant Editor for Northeast India, I have been responsible for guiding correspondents through complex political, humanitarian, and community-level stories using multimedia formats. Earlier, as Foreign Correspondent in Nepal, I produced extensive reporting during Nepal’s democratic transition and the 2015 earthquake and its aftermath.Read More