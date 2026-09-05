IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Match gets underway; Kranti Gaud to bowl first over

Live

By

IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: India are firm favourites for this game.

IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Here we are again. India vs Pakistan in Dubai. India have already reached the semifinals, following their 137-run win over Hong Kong the other day. They had beaten Thailand in their opener. Pakistan should also advance from this group. Even if they lose today, which is quite likely, they will still have a game against Hong Kong to win and reach the last four. Anyway, it's India vs Pakistan, and there is no bigger rivalry than this across sports. The match is likely to engage at least 1.75 billion people in the subcontinent, if not more. India allrounder Deepti Sharma is buoyant ahead of the game. "Look, there is no advantage as such. The only thing is that whenever we have won against them, whether it is the Asia Cup or any other matches, we are always one step ahead of them. And that's it," Deepti said on the eve of the match yesterday. "The whole team is performing well. If you look at the bowling unit or the batting unit, I think both are balanced. The one who has a good day tries to do better and take the game further. And those around her, they try to stay positive," she added. ...Read More

India allrounder Deepti Sharma is buoyant ahead of the game. "Look, there is no advantage as such. The only thing is that whenever we have won against them, whether it is the Asia Cup or any other matches, we are always one step ahead of them. And that's it," Deepti said on the eve of the match yesterday. "The whole team is performing well. If you look at the bowling unit or the batting unit, I think both are balanced. The one who has a good day tries to do better and take the game further. And those around her, they try to stay positive," she added.