Nancy Guthrie case ‘closed’? Ex-FBI shares big update on investigation seven months after kidnapping
A former FBI agent shared expert insights into the status of the Nancy Guthrie investigation, seven months after the 84-year-old was kidnapped from her home.
A former FBI agent shared expert insights into the status of the Nancy Guthrie investigation, seven months after the 84-year-old went missing. The mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing on February 1, and authorities believe she was kidnapped from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.
However, authorities have not shared any major update with the public yet by way of suspects or Nancy Guthrie's whereabouts. This has led many to wonder whether the case has been unofficially closed. Notably, the Pima County Sheriff's Department is the lead investigating agency and the FBI is acting in a supporting capacity.
Despite no information coming to the public, a law enforcement expert has shared his insights into where the case actually stands. Here's what retired FBI agent Scott Augenbaum had to say.
What ex-FBI said about Nancy Guthrie investigation
Augenbaum said that just because the authorities have nothing new to share regarding the case does not mean that it has gone cold.
“This is by no means a cold case. A cold case is something that has been closed, it’s been put away…So in my opinion, this case is not closed at all. It’s still being held very tightly guarded by law enforcement, which I would expect at this point in time,” he said, while speaking to KOLD News.
Sheriff Chris Nanos of the PCSD has also reiterated that the Nancy Guthrie case remains active. The former FBI agent also noted that sometimes investigations can range from cases with no leads to ones where law enforcement has an idea of who is responsible, and must then build a case against that person.
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Speaking about the Nancy Guthrie case, the ex-FBI agent added “There were cases where we didn’t really have any leads or anything like that and we just played that close. There was situations where we kind of had a really amazing idea. We knew who did it, but we had to build the case against that person. So it could be anywhere between those two things and somewhere in the middle.”
He also did not feel there was much to read into the sheriff's decision not to have further press conferences unless there's something substantial to be shared. “When I was with the FBI, you know, we didn’t tell anyone until we had a bad guy in handcuffs. We weren’t giving regular updates, and that drives a lot of people crazy,” Augenbaum added.
Latest statement from Pima County Sheriff's Department
The latest statement from the PCSD meanwhile, notes, "The Pima County Sheriff’s Department remains fully committed to the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. This is an active and ongoing investigation, and we continue to work closely with our partners at the FBI. DNA and video analyses remain ongoing, supported by laboratories nationwide. Advances in technology are aiding investigative efforts, and tips continue to be received and reviewed.
We appreciate those who have come forward and urge anyone with credible, actionable information to contact investigators. Even small details may be significant. Please contact 88-CRIME or the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI. At this time, we do not have any additional information to provide."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More