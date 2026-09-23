More than 20 world leaders have called for stronger international oversight of the most advanced artificial intelligence systems, urging technology companies to conduct mandatory safety testing and governments to establish common standards for managing frontier AI. More than 20 leaders urge mandatory AI safety testing, shared incident reporting and a possible UN-backed institution to oversee frontier models. (Representational image) (Unsplash)

The joint statement, titled “A Call for Control of Frontier AI Models,” was launched on September 21, 2026, by Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. It calls on governments, AI companies and international organizations to strengthen safeguards as increasingly capable AI systems develop at a rapid pace.

The statement has been endorsed by 22 political leaders, including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Leaders from the UAE, Türkiye, Kenya, Kazakhstan and several European countries are also among the signatories.

The United States, China, Britain and France are not listed among the signatories. The statement remains open for additional endorsements.

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What are world leaders proposing for frontier AI? The first demand is directed at AI companies. The leaders want developers to introduce transparent safety protocols, mandatory testing before deployment and independent evaluations of advanced models. Independent evaluators, the statement says, should have enough access to assess potential risks.

The second proposal focuses on governments. Countries and regional organizations are being urged to coordinate common AI standards, improve transparency and establish systems for sharing reports of serious safety incidents.

The leaders also want countries across different regions to have access to scientific expertise and trusted evaluation capabilities, an effort they say should prevent a widening gap between countries in their ability to benefit from AI.

The most significant proposal is the possible creation of a new international institution under the UN framework. The statement asks UN member states to explore an institution that could set standards, enable verification and bring governments together when AI systems cross defined capability thresholds.

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Why the call has gained attention The declaration comes amid growing concern about whether AI safety measures can keep pace with the development of increasingly capable models.

The signatories say capable AI systems have recently been able to circumvent testing safeguards, exploit vulnerabilities and gain unauthorized access to real-world systems. They also point to warnings from scientists and technology executives that AI development could move faster than society's ability to manage emerging risks.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed the initiative. He said member states should build on existing international mechanisms and explore an institution capable of setting standards, enabling verification and convening countries when specified capability thresholds are crossed.

The proposal, however, is not itself a binding international regulation. It does not establish a new UN agency, specify the technical thresholds that would trigger intervention or create a mandatory global testing regime. Those details would have to be negotiated by governments if the initiative moves forward.

The statement instead marks a push by a group of governments to make international cooperation, independent testing and transparency a larger part of how the world's most powerful AI systems are developed and deployed.

The initiative remains open to other governments and leaders who wish to endorse it.