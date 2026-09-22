Scientists shed new light on decades-old mystery over this Galapagos bird

This question has been around for many years. It has been a mystery since scientists and bird enthusiasts first encountered the dark, shiny bird among the black rocks of the Galápagos Islands. The Galápagos lava heron, considered by many researchers to be nothing more than a subspecies of the striated heron from South America, turns out to be its own distinct species after all, according to a study published in the journal Molecular Phylogenetics and Evolution. A study reclassifies the Galápagos lava heron as its own species, not a subspecies of the striated heron. Genetic testing shows it shares closer ties with green herons, highlighting evolutionary complexities in the unique ecosystems of the Galápagos Islands. (Representational/Unsplash)

The bird that eluded detection The difficulty in identifying the bird was that it was hiding in plain sight. Whereas some birds live in remote caves and dark ocean trenches, lava herons are common inhabitants of Galapagos coastlines, where they remain still and wait for crabs and small fish to swim close enough. The key clue was their plumage. Some lava herons have the characteristic sooty gray feathers that help them blend into the volcanic black rocks of the islands, while others have lighter, striped feathers similar to those of the mainland striated heron. It was not known until recently whether the latter were just passing through or were actually part of the island population.

San Francisco State University, which detailed the research behind the discovery, reported that the person who took on the puzzle was Ezra Mendales, a graduate student working on his master's thesis. In 2022, Mendales, Jaime Chaves, and Jack Dumbacher traveled to the Galápagos to collect samples, with a Galápagos National Park ranger helping them catch herons so they could obtain blood samples for genetic analysis. The team also examined specimens from the California Academy of Sciences, the American Museum of Natural History, and the Field Museum to study birds from different locations and capture the range of plumage variation. Researchers then compared physical traits, including wing length, leg length, and bill size, across more than 300 preserved and live herons collected from five continents.