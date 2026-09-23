Why did Dolly Parton’s manager seek restraining order against nephew Bryan Seaver after her death?

Danny Nozell, the longtime manager of late country music icon Dolly Parton, has filed a petition seeking a temporary restraining order against her nephew, Bryan Seaver, according to TMZ. Nozell has alleged that Seaver has made threats intimidation and attempted extortion following the singer’s death. Dolly Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, who announced her death to the world was fired from the head of security position. (X/@yashar)

Seaver, however, has denied the allegations, insisting that his messages were private conversations taken out of context.

The legal filing comes less than a month after Parton died on August 25 at the age of 80.

Seaver, who had served as head of security for Parton’s personal properties and companies, was the family member entrusted with announcing her death through a video shared on her official Instagram account.

Also read: Why Dolly Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, was fired as head of security? Big statement made as estate dispute deepens

Court filing alleged threats and intimidation The petition includes several text messages and communications that Nozell says demonstrate escalating threats.

According to the filing, Seaver allegedly wrote: “Her money better be bigger than I can make elsewhere or I’m going to f*** everyone. I am about to become the hand of retribution for my entire family.”

Nozell alleges the messages formed part of a campaign of intimidation that intensified after Seaver was dismissed from his role.

Some of the other threatening texts include:

“I’m going to set up a podcast dedicated to ruining Dolly’s brand partnership.”

“All I do is warfare… everyone needs to be worried about what I might do.”

“I’m not an entertainment person. I’m a killer.”

“I’m going to ratf**k every entity I can possibly conjure.” The manager said that Seaver was terminated on September 15 because of his alleged threatening conduct. The petition, according to TMZ asked the court to prohibit Seaver from interfering with Dolly Parton’s business affairs, contacting business partners and coming within 1,000 feet of company offices.

Also read: Miley Cyrus to headline 2027 Super Bowl halftime show? What we know as fans demand Dolly Parton hologram tribute

Bryan Seaver denies allegations Seaver has strongly denied that he threatened Nozell.

Speaking to TMZ, he described himself as “a career soldier and military contractor” who works in international arms deals. He acknowledged writing many of the quoted messages but argued they were never intended as threats.

“I am a security professional and I am a killer,” Seaver told TMZ. He maintained the statements reflected his military background rather than criminal intent. He added that “nothing in this lawsuit were threats” and said the conversations represented “two guys having rage talk” while grieving Parton’s death.

Seaver also defended one of the most widely cited messages regarding “ratf**k every entity." He said he was referring to businesses that had allegedly mistreated Dolly Parton. He claimed the comments related to specific business partners whom he believed had acted unfairly toward the late singer.