Why did Dolly Parton’s manager seek restraining order against nephew Bryan Seaver after her death?
Danny Nozell alleged Bryan Seaver made violent threats and attempted extortion after Dolly Parton’s death.
Danny Nozell, the longtime manager of late country music icon Dolly Parton, has filed a petition seeking a temporary restraining order against her nephew, Bryan Seaver, according to TMZ. Nozell has alleged that Seaver has made threats intimidation and attempted extortion following the singer’s death.
Seaver, however, has denied the allegations, insisting that his messages were private conversations taken out of context.
The legal filing comes less than a month after Parton died on August 25 at the age of 80.
Seaver, who had served as head of security for Parton’s personal properties and companies, was the family member entrusted with announcing her death through a video shared on her official Instagram account.
Also read: Why Dolly Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, was fired as head of security? Big statement made as estate dispute deepens
Court filing alleged threats and intimidation
The petition includes several text messages and communications that Nozell says demonstrate escalating threats.
According to the filing, Seaver allegedly wrote: “Her money better be bigger than I can make elsewhere or I’m going to f*** everyone. I am about to become the hand of retribution for my entire family.”
Nozell alleges the messages formed part of a campaign of intimidation that intensified after Seaver was dismissed from his role.
Some of the other threatening texts include:
- “I’m going to set up a podcast dedicated to ruining Dolly’s brand partnership.”
- “All I do is warfare… everyone needs to be worried about what I might do.”
- “I’m not an entertainment person. I’m a killer.”
- “I’m going to ratf**k every entity I can possibly conjure.”
The manager said that Seaver was terminated on September 15 because of his alleged threatening conduct. The petition, according to TMZ asked the court to prohibit Seaver from interfering with Dolly Parton’s business affairs, contacting business partners and coming within 1,000 feet of company offices.
Also read: Miley Cyrus to headline 2027 Super Bowl halftime show? What we know as fans demand Dolly Parton hologram tribute
Bryan Seaver denies allegations
Seaver has strongly denied that he threatened Nozell.
Speaking to TMZ, he described himself as “a career soldier and military contractor” who works in international arms deals. He acknowledged writing many of the quoted messages but argued they were never intended as threats.
“I am a security professional and I am a killer,” Seaver told TMZ. He maintained the statements reflected his military background rather than criminal intent. He added that “nothing in this lawsuit were threats” and said the conversations represented “two guys having rage talk” while grieving Parton’s death.
Seaver also defended one of the most widely cited messages regarding “ratf**k every entity." He said he was referring to businesses that had allegedly mistreated Dolly Parton. He claimed the comments related to specific business partners whom he believed had acted unfairly toward the late singer.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More