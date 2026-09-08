Miley Cyrus to headline 2027 Super Bowl halftime show? What we know as fans demand Dolly Parton hologram tribute

As speculation continues to build around Miley Cyrus potentially being confirmed for the Super Bowl halftime show, NFL fans have made another request involving her honorary godmother and lifelong mentor, Dolly Parton , who passed away last month.

Miley Cyrus has reportedly emerged as the leading contender for the coveted role. Entertainment Weekly previously reported that the 33-year-old singer is the betting favorite to headline the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show.

With the NFL season approaching kickoff, attention is also beginning to turn toward Super Bowl 2027 and the question of who could headline the halftime show.

One fan even imagined a tribute featuring a Dolly Parton hologram, writing, “Dolly Parton hologram gonna have the whole country in tears.”

Another fan shared a similar thought, writing, “they gon have a dolly parton hologram.”

Fans believe that if Miley Cyrus headlines the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show, the performance could include a special tribute to Dolly Parton, who served as Cyrus' mentor.

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The idea has gained further attention after Parton's team confirmed that official "avatar performances" were already being developed before her passing.

One more user predicted that a hologram of the country music icon could be part of the show and wrote, “a dolly parton hologram probably.”

Is Miley Cyrus' 2027 Super Bowl halftime show confirmed? Meanwhile, Cyrus' potential involvement as the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show headliner has not yet been officially confirmed by the NFL or other authorized sources.

So far, Cyrus' closest connection to the Super Bowl stage came in 2021, when she headlined the TikTok Tailgate ahead of Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.

The Grammy-winning singer has not yet taken on the coveted halftime show, but she addressed the possibility during a conversation with Variety.

What Cyrus said about Super Bowl role While Cyrus admitted she would be interested in the opportunity, she suggested that putting together the right setlist would be essential.

"I always think the Super Bowl feels like too much pressure," Cyrus said when the subject came up. "I would have to do the mental work of making it not about the Super Bowl, because then you can’t help but go, 'It’s millions of people, and it’s the most-watched thing in the world.'"

Cyrus hints at career-spanning halftime show Cyrus went on to reference her recent concert celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana, the Disney Channel series that launched her career.

"But if I could find a way to make it exactly what the Hannahversary was — taking a journey through the discography and appreciating each song, each era for what it is — I think I could find it in myself."

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Her comments suggest that if Cyrus ultimately accepts an offer to headline the Super Bowl, fans could be treated to a career-spanning performance celebrating her different musical eras.