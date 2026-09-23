Trump threatens to use Russia sanctions law putting India, China at risk of 100% tariffs

"It is time to stop the killing," he emphasised.

“Last week, in honour of Senator Lindsey Graham, I signed a powerful new law passed by Congress providing me with enormous new tariff authorities - and if necessary, I will use them,” the President was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Addressing the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Trump noted that the US continues to seek an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Days after signing the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act into law, US President Donald Trump reportedly threatened to use the tariffs powers granted to him under it, if needed, to help force an end to the war in Ukraine. The law grants Trump authority to impose steep tariffs of up to 100 per cent on the top five importers of Russian oil, India and China among them.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media while sitting beside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump called the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, "a very severe bill."

Zelensky thanked Trump for the support and the bill and said, "Thank you very much for this meeting and thanks for your personal support and bipartisan support when they voted on the Lindsey O Graham bill. Thank you very much for this...I hope that we will end this (Russia-Ukraine war) and President Trump will help us to end this war. We need to do this as soon as possible, before winter, better before winter."

Earlier, Zelenskyy hoped Trump would use the Act if Russian President Vladimir Putin declined to de-escalate the war, according to news agency Reuters.

Also Read | India says Russia sanctions bill threatening 100% tariffs can impact US ties, global energy market

Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump Zelenskyy and Trump reportedly held a 40-minute meeting at UN headquarters in New York, after which Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that their discussions focused on efforts to end the war with Russia.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the Ukrainian President said that Kyiv was ready for any format of an energy ceasefire with Moscow, Reuters reported.

Notably, Zelenskyy also reiterated that he was ready to meet Putin at a trilateral meeting with Trump.

"I'm ready for a trilateral meeting. It means that I'm agreed to end the war," he said.

Also Read | Lindsey O Graham Act: Another stress test for India-Russia relations

Trump signs Russia sanctions bill into law Trump on Friday signed the 'Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026', which authorises the US President to impose sweeping tariffs of up to 100 per cent on the top five importers of crude oil and gas from Russia; the list includes India and China.

However, it does not name any country as a target.

The Act also seeks to impose sanctions on Moscow's leadership, energy sector, and on collaborators in Russia's defence industry, news agency PTI reported. However, the Act exempts the purchase of Russian uranium by the US for its nuclear reactors and medical isotope requirements.

After the bill passed the House of Representatives, Senator Richard Blumenthal said, "To China and India: You better clean up your act. Buy your oil and gas somewhere else."

(with inputs from agencies)