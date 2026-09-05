Russia hit Ukrainian airports ahead of key visit by Trump's envoys to revive peace talks: Zelensky
On Friday, Trump announced his special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, were travelling abroad to secure a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
Russia hit airports in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, and the nearby town of Boryspil ahead of a planned visit by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to discuss a proposal aimed at ending the war, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.
"Clearly, these Russian strikes on the airports are a reaction to the discussions and preparations for the possibility of the U.S. side using an aircraft to travel to Ukraine and land at Kyiv Airport or Boryspil Airport," he said on the Telegram app. "Russian-Iranian Shaheds (drones) in response to American diplomacy."
Ukraine has kept its airspace closed since Russia launched its invasion in February 2022. However, Zelensky said officials had discussed the possibility of the US peace negotiators travelling by plane for their expected visit to Kyiv on Sunday.
US envoys to discuss Ukraine peace plan
On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced his special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, were travelling abroad to secure a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
The latest move is Washington's attempt to overcome a diplomatic deadlock in Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.
US media outlet Axios reported that Witkoff and Kushner were scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Saturday, followed by a meeting with Zelensky in Kyiv on Sunday.
Witkoff and Kushner, who have taken part in talks on ceasefires in Gaza and Iran, have made several trips to Moscow as part of previous diplomatic efforts.
Peace talks have stalled due to Washington's war with Iran, while Russia and Ukraine have stepped up long-range strikes, pushing civilian casualties to levels not seen since the fighting began.
Russia-Ukraine war
The latest diplomatic effort comes as Russia and Ukraine continue to launch long-range missile and drone attacks against each other.
Just hours before Trump's announcement, a Russian drone hit the headquarters of Ukraine's SBU security service in Kyiv, Zelensky said.
Zelensky said the attack was directed at the office of the agency's acting chief. It was the first strike on the SBU headquarters since Russia's invasion began.
He also warned on Wednesday that Russian airspace would be "completely unsafe" and filled with Ukrainian drones as long as Moscow continued its war.
Witkoff and Kushner's trip comes more than a week after a rare visit to Moscow by CIA director John Ratcliffe, who warned Russia against attacking NATO member states, according to US media.
With inputs from agencies
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