US CENTCOM says it struck three Iran oil tankers after IRGC attacks on Navy ships
The US CENTCOM said the targeted Navy warships “successfully evaded” the multiple Iranian attacks, calling the strikes “unprovoked”.
The United States Central Command on Saturday said it had stuck three Iranian oil tankers following IRGC missile attacks targeting two American Navy warships.
“US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces struck three Iranian crude oil carriers, Sept. 5, after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles toward two US Navy warships patrolling regional waters,” the American military said in a statement.
The US CENTCOM said the targeted Navy warships had “successfully evaded” the multiple Iranian attacks, calling the strikes “unprovoked”. It said that no American personnel were harmed in the attack.
‘We will impose an even higher cost’: US CENTCOM warns IRGC
Following the strikes, US CENTCOM issued a warning to the IRGC. “Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost —taking out three of yours,” US Admiral and CENTCOM Commander Brad Cooper said.
“We will not hesitate to defend American forces, and if necessary, destroy Iran’s limited and exposed oil fleet,” Cooper added.
Sharing information on the strikes, the CENTCOM said it had “permanently disabled the IRGC crude oil carriers M/T Downy off the coast of Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask.” They said that the US military had also “completely destroyed” an unladen oil carrier, M/T Kylo, in the Gulf of Oman. The M/T Kylo, also known as the Noxen, was struck in “multiple critical locations to render it inoperable” after the crew members onboard were directed to abandon the ship, the CENTCOM stated.
“The three Iranian crude oil tankers are part of a multibillion-dollar shadow network that funds the IRGC and its regional proxies. Iran has no means by which to defend them,” the US military said.
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