What's happening at San Diego International Airport? Technical issue causing ticketing delays and long queues

Travelers at San Diego International Airport encountered extended queues and congested terminal facilities on Tuesday morning due to a technical malfunction that impeded the ticketing operations. San Diego International Airport experienced ticketing issues leading to extended wait times. Airport officials confirmed that flights remained unaffected.

An official representative from the airport affirmed that the facility continues to operate normally with aircraft continuing to arrive and depart, notwithstanding the operational delays.

San Diego International Airport outage While the airport continues to operate, a ticketing complication is impeding the expeditious processing of passengers at Terminals 1 and 2.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., the airport disseminated a notification via social media platforms recommending that passengers plan to arrive ahead of schedule and verify their flight information through direct communication with their respective airline carrier. The San Diego airport further clarified that the disruption resulted from an information technology system failure.

“Travelers are encouraged to check their flight status on their airline app and plan to arrive at the airport early,” said Nicole Hall, a representative for the airport.

The underlying cause of this matter is currently being examined.

Also Read: Cuban, Iranian delegations walk out during Trump’s UNGA speech: ‘Will not allow…’