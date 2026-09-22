Trump praises NATO on 5% defence spending push: ‘Greater protection for them’
Trump described the move as a major step toward strengthening the alliance's collective security.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday hailed NATO for significantly increasing their defence spending commitments, saying the alliance was achieving goals that many had once considered impossible.
Speaking at UN General Assembly session, Trump said member nations had agreed to raise defence spending targets to 5% of GDP from the previous 2% benchmark, describing the move as a major step toward strengthening the alliance's collective security.
"NATO is doing things that nobody thought they would be able to do, including raising their number to 5 percent from 2 percent," Trump said. "That's going to be much greater protection for them."
Deep Dive
Trump also reiterated his call for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war that has been going on for over four years now. He termed the conflict as a humanitarian tragedy that continues to claim thousands of lives every month.
"We continue to seek an end to the disastrous war between Russia and Ukraine, which is killing thousands and thousands of people every month," he said. “It's time to stop the killing.” Trump also highlighted the recently enacted law that grants him expanded tariff powers, saying he could use the new authorities if necessary to increase pressure related to the conflict.
Referring to Senator Lindsey Graham, Trump said he had signed "a powerful new law passed by Congress" that provides him with "enormous new tariff authorities."
Meanwhile, US, Denmark and Greenland on Tuesday signed a 10-page agreement in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, giving the US control over security in Denmark's autonomous Arctic territory.
Under the deal, which reaffirmed "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark" and recognised Greenland's “right to self-determination”, Washington will establish military bases in Narsarsuaq in the south of the island and Mestersvig in the east, in addition to the Pituffik base it already operates in the north.
In a section aimed at barring US adversaries China and Russia from gaining a foothold in the Arctic, the agreement blocks non-NATO, non-EU countries from strategic sectors in Greenland.
"The Parties agree that states or investors from a state that is not a member of NATO, a NATO partner, or an EU member state shall not be allowed to have control, significant influence, or access to non-public information that may constitute a threat to national security or public order within particularly sensitive sectors or activities in the territory of Greenland (including the Territorial Waters), unless agreed between the Parties that the activities of such states or investors would not constitute a threat to national security or public order," the agreement says, AFP reported.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More