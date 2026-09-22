Trump praises NATO on 5% defence spending push: ‘Greater protection for them’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday hailed NATO for significantly increasing their defence spending commitments, saying the alliance was achieving goals that many had once considered impossible. President Donald Trump arrives to sign a security agreement with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen during the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, (AP Photo) Speaking at UN General Assembly session, Trump said member nations had agreed to raise defence spending targets to 5% of GDP from the previous 2% benchmark, describing the move as a major step toward strengthening the alliance's collective security. "NATO is doing things that nobody thought they would be able to do, including raising their number to 5 percent from 2 percent," Trump said. "That's going to be much greater protection for them."

Deep Dive What new defense spending target has NATO set, according to Trump's speech? Why did Trump emphasize the importance of Greenland in US security strategy? How will the US-Denmark-Greenland security agreement impact military operations in Greenland?

Trump also reiterated his call for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war that has been going on for over four years now. He termed the conflict as a humanitarian tragedy that continues to claim thousands of lives every month. "We continue to seek an end to the disastrous war between Russia and Ukraine, which is killing thousands and thousands of people every month," he said. “It's time to stop the killing.” Trump also highlighted the recently enacted law that grants him expanded tariff powers, saying he could use the new authorities if necessary to increase pressure related to the conflict. Referring to Senator Lindsey Graham, Trump said he had signed "a powerful new law passed by Congress" that provides him with "enormous new tariff authorities."