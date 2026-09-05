Career & Finance Horoscope, September 5, 2026: Review long-term goals and consider new directions for career today

You are stepping into a leadership-oriented phase at work. Your confidence can help you take charge of a project, make an important decision or stand out among colleagues. Financially, avoid being overly impulsive simply because you feel confident.
Career Tip: Take the lead, but let strategy guide your ambition.
Crystal Remedy: Tiger Eye carry it to strengthen confidence, leadership and practical decision-making.
Financial exchanges are highlighted. You may receive payment, assistance or an opportunity through someone who recognizes your contribution. Make sure your professional relationships remain mutually beneficial.
Career Tip: Know the value of what you give and don't consistently undercharge yourself.
Crystal Remedy: Pyrite supports prosperity, confidence and stronger financial intentions.
You may be particularly protective of your finances and professional resources. Saving and budgeting are wise, but don't allow fear to prevent you from investing in opportunities that genuinely support your growth.
Career Tip: Protect your resources without becoming afraid of healthy expansion.
Crystal Remedy: Green Jade supports stability, prosperity and balanced financial growth.
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India.
She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space.
Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations.
Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path.
You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More