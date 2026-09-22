A tablet can be your cinema, console and companion, and these 5 models prove it

Look for a sharp display, immersive speakers, and capable hardware for smoother gaming and movies. (Aishwarya Faraswal - HT) A tablet can double as a portable cinema and gaming device, but the right experience depends on more than screen size. A sharp, high-refresh-rate display can make movies feel more immersive and keep gameplay smooth.

That experience also depends on the hardware powering it. A capable processor can handle demanding games, while a good speaker setup can make movies and games more engaging. A large battery can also help you spend more time watching and playing without frequent charging.

Beyond entertainment, features such as stylus support, AI tools and fast connectivity can make a tablet more versatile. This list brings together five tablets that balance display quality, performance, audio and battery life in different ways, helping you find one that suits how you watch, play and use your tablet.