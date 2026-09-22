Asian Games: China’s absence boosts Mirabai Chanu’s medal hopes

New Delhi: Mirabai Chanu’s 12-year quest for an elusive Asian Games medal may finally come to an end at the weightlifting hall in Nagoya City Trade and Industry Centre on Wednesday, thanks in no small part to China’s absence in the 49kg division. India's Mirabai Chanu celebrates after a successful lift in the women's 48 kilogram weightlifting during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, July 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

A powerhouse in global weightlifting, China has entered in all other women’s weight classes barring the lightest division.

That leaves two-time defending champion from North Korea, Ri Song Gum, as a clear favourite to complete a golden hat-trick at Asiad and also Chanu’s primary rival. The Indian has entered an entry weight of 200kg while the North Korean will enter the competition with a 210kg opening aggregate, national coach Vijay Sharma said.

“It’s surprising that China hasn’t sent anyone in 49kg, but it gives us a decent chance to end the medal wait. The North Korean lifter is our main competitor but we are not taking anyone lightly,” Sharma told HT from Nagoya.

“Mira is in great shape and mindset. There are no niggles and her form is good. We hope to get that missing medal on Wednesday,” he added.

Chinese Taipei and Indonesia, Sharma said, are other nations Chanu will be mindful of. Chinese Taipei will be represented by Fang Wan-ling while Wijayana Luluk Diana Tri will bear Indonesian hopes. Thai lifter Kaeosingkhon Suthasini is also expected to be a medal contender.

Chanu has fond memories of competing in a Games in Japan, having won silver in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The 53kg final will also be contested on Wednesday with India being represented by Gyaneshwari Yadav. She completed at a hattrick at the Commonwealth Games by winning a gold in the 49kg category in Glasgow 2026.