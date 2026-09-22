Students say worm found in vegetable, refuse mid-day meal; BSA orders probe

GORAKHPUR Dozens of students of a composite government school in a village under Dudahi block of Kushinagar district refused to eat the mid-day meal on Monday after a worm was allegedly found in the vegetable served to them. The incident prompted the basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) and other officials to inspect the school and constitute a three-member committee to probe the complaint on Tuesday. Dudahi block education officer Rita Gupta said an inquiry was underway and action would be taken against anyone found responsible for negligence. (Pic for representation)

Students alleged worms were found in the vegetable served under the MDM scheme. They refused to consume the meal and immediately informed the teachers, following which the vegetable was kept aside.

BSA Anil Kumar Singh reached the school on Tuesday and reviewed the MDM arrangements. He also inspected the school building and kitchen and sought feedback from the students.

Singh said a three-member team comprising MDM in-charge Jitendra Gautam and block education officer Ritu Gupta and another official had been constituted to probe the allegations. The team would submit its report within three days, following which further action would be taken based on its findings.

Students claimed this was not the first such incident at the school. One of them alleged that similar incidents had occurred twice earlier.

Education department officials said the headmaster, Mohammad Hasan Tariq Ansari, had left for a training programme at DIET after signing in at the school and was not present when the incident occurred. Senior teacher Karunesh Singh said the mid-day meal had been prepared under the usual arrangements and that teachers came to know about the complaint after the food had been served.

On Tuesday, village head Prabhu Nath Singh ate the meal with students in an effort to restore their confidence.

Dudahi block education officer Rita Gupta said an inquiry was underway and action would be taken against anyone found responsible for negligence.