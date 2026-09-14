I took notes, watched movies and worked on these 5 tablets; Here’s how they held up

These are best tablets in India that offer design, performance and battery life. (HT) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Get your new Tablet at ₹ 2,000/month Check Eligibility → The tablet market in India is full of powerful devices that claim to offer top-notch performance owing to a feature-rich portfolio along with an impressive specs sheet. However, a spec sheet isn't enough to determine if a device delivers on the promises that it makes. The real test begins when you stop scrolling through specifications and start using it every day. I put a dozen tablets through that test, using them for the things most people actually buy a tablet for — taking notes, watching movies, browsing the web and getting work done.

Over the course of testing, I switched between note-taking, streaming, reading, video calls, multitasking and everyday productivity to see how well each tablet handled different workloads. I paid particular attention to the display, since a good screen can make the difference between an enjoyable movie-watching experience and one that feels underwhelming. I also looked at performance, battery life, speakers, software and how comfortable each tablet was to use for longer sessions.

These 12 tablets are aimed at slightly different users and budgets, so there is no single winner for everyone. Some stood out for their displays and entertainment experience, while others proved more practical for work, studying or taking notes.

After using all 12 beyond the usual quick hands-on test, I have a clearer idea of which ones are worth considering — and which ones may look better on paper than they feel in everyday use. Here are the top five tablets that stood out.