I took notes, watched movies and worked on these 5 tablets; Here’s how they held up
All of these tablets offer excellent performance when it comes to taking notes, watching movies and productivity related tasks.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Apple iPad Air 27.59 cm (11″) (M4): Liquid Retina Display, 128 GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 7 with Apple N1, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space GrayView Details
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Smartchoice AI Tablet with Pen + Keyboard |12.7" Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz|16GB RAM, 512GB ROM|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3|10200 mAh|6 Speakers|USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|TealView Details
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Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 31.5 cm (12.4 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Moonstone GrayView Details
OnePlus, Pad 4, 13.2 inch (33.53 CM), LCD, 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM, WiFi, 8 Speakers, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Dune Glow, AI EnabledView Details
XIAOMI Pad 8 Creator's Edition with Focus Pen Pro [Smartchoice] Flagship Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 |11.2" 3.2K | 12GB, 256GB | Ultra Slim Metal Design | 9200mAh Battery HyperAI | Wi-Fi 7 | Graphite GreyView Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.Read moreRead less
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
The tablet market in India is full of powerful devices that claim to offer top-notch performance owing to a feature-rich portfolio along with an impressive specs sheet. However, a spec sheet isn't enough to determine if a device delivers on the promises that it makes. The real test begins when you stop scrolling through specifications and start using it every day. I put a dozen tablets through that test, using them for the things most people actually buy a tablet for — taking notes, watching movies, browsing the web and getting work done.
Over the course of testing, I switched between note-taking, streaming, reading, video calls, multitasking and everyday productivity to see how well each tablet handled different workloads. I paid particular attention to the display, since a good screen can make the difference between an enjoyable movie-watching experience and one that feels underwhelming. I also looked at performance, battery life, speakers, software and how comfortable each tablet was to use for longer sessions.
These 12 tablets are aimed at slightly different users and budgets, so there is no single winner for everyone. Some stood out for their displays and entertainment experience, while others proved more practical for work, studying or taking notes.
After using all 12 beyond the usual quick hands-on test, I have a clearer idea of which ones are worth considering — and which ones may look better on paper than they feel in everyday use. Here are the top five tablets that stood out.
Top 5 tablets to buy in India
1. Apple iPad Air 27.59 cm (11″) (M4): Liquid Retina Display, 128 GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 7 with Apple N1, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray
The Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4) combines a slim, lightweight design with a Liquid Retina display that makes movies, photos and everyday browsing look sharp and vibrant. It is powered by Apple's M4 chip that is the real workhorse here as note-taking feels responsive with Apple Pencil, while multitasking across apps remains effortless. For movies, the display and speakers make it a strong entertainment tablet, although the 60Hz refresh rate is a noticeable compromise at this price. For productivity, the M4 has more than enough headroom for demanding apps, document work and creative tasks.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Great build quality
Excellent performance
Vibrant display
Reason to avoid
Premium pricing
60Hz display
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise this tablet for M4's performance, which gives the tablet plenty of headroom for multitasking and creative applications. They also like its display and design.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this iPad for its display and performance.
2. Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Smartchoice AI Tablet with Pen + Keyboard |12.7" Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz|16GB RAM, 512GB ROM|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3|10200 mAh|6 Speakers|USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|Teal
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The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus combines a premium Tidal Teal design with a large 12.7-inch 3K display and 144Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 16GB RAM make it particularly capable for multitasking, while the included pen makes note-taking responsive and natural. Movies are a highlight, with the sharp display and six-speaker setup delivering an immersive experience. For productivity, the bundled keyboard, generous storage and powerful processor make this a convincing laptop alternative for everyday work.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Great build quality
Excellent performance
Long battery life
Good sound quality
Reason to avoid
Average display
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this tablet to be one of the best Android devices around, with a premium feel and excellent battery life that lasts up to two full days on a single charge. They appreciate its complete package with all necessary accessories and its sound quality.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its design, performance and battery life.
3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 31.5 cm (12.4 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Moonstone Gray
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ combines a slim 5.6mm design with a stunning 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and 120Hz refresh rate. Its MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ and 12GB RAM make multitasking, demanding apps and productivity feel effortless. The S Pen is particularly useful for handwritten notes, annotations and sketches, while the vibrant AMOLED panel and quad speakers make movies a standout experience. For work, Samsung DeX and the large display give it genuine laptop-replacement potential.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Vibrant display
Excellent performance
Reason to avoid
Premium pricing
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate this tablet for its performance, features and design. Buyers particularly praise the Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, slim build, battery life and smooth performance.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its design, performance and display.
4. OnePlus, Pad 4, 13.2 inch (33.53 CM), LCD, 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM, WiFi, 8 Speakers, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Dune Glow, AI Enabled
The OnePlus Pad 4 pairs a slim 5.94mm metal design with a large 13.2-inch 3.4K 144Hz display. Its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip makes note-taking, multitasking and demanding productivity remarkably fluid, while the large screen gives documents and split-screen apps plenty of room. Movies look sharp and vibrant, and the eight-speaker system adds immersive sound. The LCD panel lacks OLED-level blacks, but its high refresh rate, brightness and sharpness make it a strong all-round entertainment and work tablet.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Vibrant display
Excellent performance
Long battery life
Reason to avoid
LCD display
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the tablet's display quality, with one noting it's one of the best LCD displays available. They appreciate its smooth performance, mentioning they never experience lag, and find it worth the money.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance and display.
5. XIAOMI Pad 8 Creator's Edition with Focus Pen Pro [Smartchoice] Flagship Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 |11.2" 3.2K | 12GB, 256GB | Ultra Slim Metal Design | 9200mAh Battery HyperAI | Wi-Fi 7 | Graphite Grey
The Xiaomi Pad 8 Creator’s Edition tablet pairs a slim metal body with an 11.2-inch 3.2K 144Hz display and bundled Focus Pen Pro. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and 12GB RAM make multitasking and productivity feel consistently fluid, while the pen is precise enough for handwritten notes and sketches. The high-resolution display and Dolby Vision make movies vibrant, although blacks cannot match OLED. With its large battery, speakers and PC-style productivity features, it works well as a versatile work-and-entertainment tablet.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Vibrant display
Excellent performance
Good build quality
Reason to avoid
LCD display
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers value the display and overall premium feel. They also appreciate its performance.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance and design.
Top features of the best tablets in India
MODEL
DISPLAY
PROCESSOR
BATTERY
|Apple iPad Air 11″ M4
|11-inch Liquid Retina
|Apple M4
|28.93 WHr
|Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus
|12.7-inch 3K PureSight Pro
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|10,200 mAh
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus
|12.4 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
|MediaTek Dimensity 9300
|10,090 mAh
|OnePlus Pad 4
|13.2 inch ultra-large display
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
|13,380 mAh
|XIAOMI Pad 8 Creator's Edition
|11.2-inch 3.2K display
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
|9,200 mAh
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The Research
I’ve used and tested hundreds of tablets. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used a dozen tablets and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display, performance, battery and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.