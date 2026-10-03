Rohit Roy says he received personal attacks from younger actors for calling TV 'dustbin medium', doubles down: ‘They didn't work as hard as I did’
Actor Rohit Roy addressed the backlash over calling television a “dustbin medium”, clarifying it was not a personal attack on actors, directors or producers.
Actor Rohit Roy has addressed the backlash he received after he called Indian television a ‘dustbin medium’ in a recent interview. The actor said he received many ‘personal attacks’ from younger actors who reacted to his statement without understanding the context. Rohit also emphasised that as a TV actor himself, his statement was out of concern for the content on Indian TV rather than an attack on the industry.
Rohit Roy addresses backlash
In an interview with ANI, Rohit defended his statement and clarified that his comment was about the content produced on Indian TV and not directed at individuals
Calling himself a ‘TV actor’, Rohit said, “What really foxes me is that without seeing the entire interview, just by looking at the clickbait headline, a few of these younger actors have reacted, gotten personal with me. When I say dustbin medium, what it basically means is that we make anything and put it on TV and say that people will watch it. Whoever is creative, whoever wants betterment of television, we tell you that the content today we are churning out is not up to the mark. Why am I watching OTT right now? Because I'm getting some great stuff.”
Rohit said that people are free to disagree with him in a democracy, but should first understand the context of his comments. He also revealed that he personally messaged one person who attacked him on Instagram.
He also took umbrage with those actors who gave statements against him on TV. Rohit said, “I didn't talk about any actor, director, or producer. So imagine those 3-4 people who commented on TV. They didn't work as hard as I did on TV. But anyway, to put the whole controversy to rest. I've always had the best interests of television at heart. And I have fought for television for the last 30 years.”
What Rohit Roy had said
Last month, while appearing on the Kindle Cast YouTube channel, Rohit was asked if the TV industry has become more professional, but has less devotion to the craft now. He said, “This question has been asked of me several times, and I sometimes feel that I shouldn’t come across as ungrateful. But, television is a dustbin medium. If you watch it today, it’s like yesterday’s newspaper. Tomorrow, you forget about it. So, in India, unfortunately, with the amount of content being created and the same kind of content being created, there’s hardly any creativity.”
All about Rohit Roy
A popular figure in the Indian television industry, Rohit Roy has worked in many hit TV shows over the past 30 years, including Swabhimaan, Kkusum, Bhabhi, and others. The actor has also appeared in several films over the course of his career, notably Kaabil, LOC Kargil, and Fashion.
The actor is currently seen in the Netflix series Chumbak. The show also stars Neena Gupta, Sandeepa Dhar, Manasi Parekh, Helly Shah, Amyra Dastur, Sumeet Vyas, Anant Joshi, Arjun Bijlani, Deven Bhojani, Delnaaz Irani, Sumeet Raghavan, and Atul Kumar in prominent roles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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