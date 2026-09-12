Rohit Roy calls TV a ‘dustbin medium’, says television actors don't conduct themselves with ‘grace and dignity’
Actor Rohit Roy slammed the supposed lack of creativity in TV shows and the lack of grace in television actors while looking back at his career.
Actor Rohit Roy began his career on television and has since become known for shows such as Swabhimaan and Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. He also starred in films such as Fashion, Shootout at Lokhandawala, and more. Having worked in both mediums, the actor recently called TV a ‘dustbin medium’ and said films are for ‘posterity’.
Rohit Roy on TV vs cinema
On the Kindle Cast YouTube channel, Rohit was asked if the TV industry has become more professional, but has less devotion to the craft now. He said, “This question has been asked of me several times, and I sometimes feel that I shouldn’t come across as ungrateful. But, television is a dustbin medium. You watch it today, it’s like yesterday’s newspaper. Tomorrow, you forget about it. So, in India, unfortunately, with the amount of content being created and the same kind of content being created, there’s hardly any creativity.” He claimed that, unlike Swabhimaan, there are numerous shows he has acted in that people forget.
When asked about the ‘caste system’ in Bollywood that sees TV actors as inferior to film, Rohit seemed to defend it. “Quite honestly, television actors don’t have the carriage that film actors have. You see the public appearance of a film actor, you see the carriage with which he or she comes out, especially if he or she is a star. Of course, everybody puts on a front. But that front is graceful, dignified, stylish, cool, all of that. See a gathering of television actors and look at the way they behave. You’ll get your answer. You have to conduct yourself with a certain amount of grace, dignity. You can’t do hoo-haa and make stupid comments because you know the paps are there. Look at the kind of clothing, too.”
While not taking names, Rohit claimed that there was one TV star who is often seen dressed skimpily. When the host pointed out that he seemed to have ‘internalised this hierarchy’, he replied that ‘cinema is for posterity’ and reiterated that TV is a ‘dustbin medium’, comparing both media to playing cricket for India versus in the Ranji.
Rohit Roy’s career
Rohit began his career in films and television around the same time. In 1994, he starred in Jazbaat, and a year later in the TV show Swabhimaan. The actor gained fame on TV shows such as Kkusum, Kittie Party, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, and Viraasat. Rohit most recently starred in the Chumbak web series on Netflix. His last film was Controll in 2025.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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