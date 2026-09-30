The Vvaan box office collection day 6: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia film sees a dip midweek, crosses ₹48 crore

The VVaan box office collection day 6: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s fantasy horror-thriller The VVaan has struck a chord with audience. After it released in theatres last Friday, the film went on to do well at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews from audiences and critics. The film, which marks Sidharth’s return to the big screen, witnessed growth over the weekend. With the first weekend over, The VVaan showed momentum during its first week. Let us see how much it earned at the box office so far. The Vvaan Force Of The Forrest box office collection day 6: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia share screen space for the first time in the film.

The Vvan box office report card Taran Adarsh noted that The Vvaan held steady on the first week. He wrote on X, “The Vvaan is all set to hit the ₹ 50 cr mark in Week 1, thus emerging as a success story... The film stayed super-steady on Tuesday, getting that extra push from the discounted ticket rates. The Vvaan has found strong acceptance in the mass circuits, which have continued to deliver very well even on weekdays.”

Week 2 will be crucial, with the mighty #DrishyamTheConclusion arriving in cinemas... However, Friday [2 Oct] being a holiday should ensure that #TheVvaan continues to score despite the stiff competition.”

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Vvaan Force of the Forrest has managed to collect ₹3.52 crore on Wednesday. It is lower than Tuesday's haul at ₹6 crore, and the lowest single-day haul of the film so far. The film held steady despite strong competition from a number of releases, like Nani's The Paradise, and Marvel's re-release Avengers Endgame Encore. The film opened at ₹8 crore and on Sunday, minted ₹14.35 crore. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹48.37 crore.

About the film Filmmaker Karan Johar was full of praise for Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's film, following its weekend box office collections. In an Instagram story on Sunday, Karan Johar shared the film’s clip and wrote, “Vvan has HIT the box office and the bulls eye!!! Congratulations and big love and where’s the party guys??”

The film revolves around a rational Mumbai-based engineer named Rishi (Sidharth Malhotra) and his wife Mamta (Tamannaah Bhatia) as they travel to his ancestral village in Devanchal, Bihar, around the time of Chhath Puja. It is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production. Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari have produced the film, while Manu Anand serves as its Director of Photography and Visual Director.