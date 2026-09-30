Dorothy actor Rishikanth talks about his idea of masculinity after receiving hate over film's queer themes: ‘Not show off’
Karthik Subbaraj's Dorothy recently faced homophobia and transphobia after its theatrical release. Lead actor Rishikanth talks about the film.
Ever since Karthik Subbaraj's Dorothy hit screens last week, the film has faced homophobia and transphobia on social media. When it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month, it received a standing ovation. Rishikanth, who played one of the film's leads, spoke about his idea of masculinity after criticism for the film's queer themes.
Rishikanth on masculinity
On Sudhir Srinivasan's YouTube channel, Rishikanth was asked about starring back-to-back in the films Modha Rathiri and Dorothy, which explored masculinity beyond what's usually shown on-screen. The actor said, “According to me, real masculinity is not about showing off. It's very simple…acceptance, softness, understanding, treating others with respect, respecting others' feelings and thoughts.”
Rishikanth also claimed that there were men like this who would sacrifice for their families, which, according to him, was what masculinity was all about. “So many men quietly sacrifice for their families and loved ones. That, to me, is the biggest masculinity,” he added.
His co-star, Sanath, also spoke about receiving hate since the film's release, stating that he has ‘mixed feelings' due to it. He also said that it was ‘very hurtful’ to see the kind of comments being written online. The actor says he felt better after seeing the reactions in the theatre first-hand. Rishikanth added that he experienced something similar during Modha Rathiri.
About Dorothy and the hate it received
Dorothy is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor, Achin Jain and Jyoti Deshpande. The film stars Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth in lead roles. Set in the 1990s, it tells the story of two inseparable friends whose lives are transformed. In a world shaped by caste, toxic masculinity, and violence, how do these men deal when faced with compassion?
After the film was released in theatres on September 25, many online seemed shocked about its queer and LGBTQIA-themed scenes. Karthik, Rishikanth, and Sanath faced online hate for ‘spreading propaganda’. Draupathi director Mohan G Kshatriyan claimed on X (formerly Twitter), “Supporting LGBT in Tamil cinema is Not an idea or revolution. Its completely funding from various NGOs to make youth influence & eroding our tradition and culture.. They spoiled North America and now targeting India.. Already many countries awaken and it's time for us to wake.”
Others echoed these thoughts, but many came to the film's defence and called out the hate Dorothy was receiving purely because of its theme. The film has grossed around ₹6 crore worldwide so far.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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