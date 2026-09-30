Dorothy actor Rishikanth talks about his idea of masculinity after receiving hate over film's queer themes: ‘Not show off’

Ever since Karthik Subbaraj's Dorothy hit screens last week, the film has faced homophobia and transphobia on social media. When it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month, it received a standing ovation. Rishikanth, who played one of the film's leads, spoke about his idea of masculinity after criticism for the film's queer themes. Rishikanth starred in Modha Rathiri and Dorothy this year; both films focus on healthy masculinity.

Rishikanth on masculinity On Sudhir Srinivasan's YouTube channel, Rishikanth was asked about starring back-to-back in the films Modha Rathiri and Dorothy, which explored masculinity beyond what's usually shown on-screen. The actor said, “According to me, real masculinity is not about showing off. It's very simple…acceptance, softness, understanding, treating others with respect, respecting others' feelings and thoughts.”

Rishikanth also claimed that there were men like this who would sacrifice for their families, which, according to him, was what masculinity was all about. “So many men quietly sacrifice for their families and loved ones. That, to me, is the biggest masculinity,” he added.

His co-star, Sanath, also spoke about receiving hate since the film's release, stating that he has ‘mixed feelings' due to it. He also said that it was ‘very hurtful’ to see the kind of comments being written online. The actor says he felt better after seeing the reactions in the theatre first-hand. Rishikanth added that he experienced something similar during Modha Rathiri.