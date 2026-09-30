Exclusive| Backstage siblings: We found out that Modiji was attending while we were performing

Recalling the concert Raghav says, “We found out that Modiji was attending while we were performing. We had absolutely no prior knowledge, so the moment we saw him walk in, it was an emotion that is honestly very difficult to put into words. There was happiness, surprise, disbelief and pride, everything at once. To be performing in front of the Prime Minister of our country and to witness that moment unfold so unexpectedly was surreal.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently attended a live bhajan clubbing and jamming session in New Delhi performed by the sibling musical duo Backstage Siblings- Raghav and Prachi Agarwal. The event took place at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Park to mark the 110th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. During the concert PM Modi joined in by playing a traditional khanjari (tambourine) along to an Ambe Maa bhajan and interacting with the crowd.

Prachi adds that the first thing he did was turn around, ask for a khanjari and started playing along with them. She says, “We didn’t have to adjust our rhythm or tempo at all. What amazed us was how naturally he caught the beat and matched everything so well.And it wasn’t just for a few seconds. From the moment he picked up the instrument till the very end, he continued playing. Every time we looked towards him, he was completely immersed in the music. That made the entire experience even more special for us.”

Raghav says, to see bhajan jamming being embraced and encouraged at this level is the biggest validations they could have ever received for this movement. He adds, “What made the entire experience even more special was that this wasn’t just a protocol visit. Modi ji stayed for over an hour and was genuinely present and involved in the experience.Youth engagement and keeping the younger generation connected with our culture has been something he has encouraged for a long time, and that has inspired us immensely.”