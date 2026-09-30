Horoscope Tomorrow, October 1, 2026: You may need to stay calm before making an important move in your life

Energy Tomorrow: The nine of Wands brings resilience and determination.
You may feel tested by an ongoing responsibility, but your experience has taught you how to handle pressure without giving up. Protect your energy and avoid taking on unnecessary burdens. You are closer to completion than you may realize.
Energy Tomorrow: The Queen of Wands brings confidence, charisma, and creative drive.
You may feel more comfortable taking initiative and making your presence known. Trust your abilities and don't hesitate to put yourself forward. Your enthusiasm could attract useful attention or support.
Energy Tomorrow: The King of Cups encourages emotional maturity and thoughtful communication.
You may need to remain composed while handling an important personal or professional conversation. Respond from a place of calm rather than reacting to temporary emotions. Your balanced approach can help others trust your judgment.
Energy Tomorrow: The seven of Wands highlights boundaries and determination.
You may need to defend your priorities or stand firm when someone challenges your position. Hold your ground without becoming unnecessarily defensive. Not every disagreement requires a battle, but some boundaries deserve protection.
Energy Tomorrow: The Page of Swords brings curiosity, information, and heightened awareness.
A message or conversation could give you something new to think about. Listen carefully and gather the facts before reaching a conclusion. A small piece of information may prove more important than it first appears.
Energy Tomorrow: The ten of Pentacles emphasizes stability, security, family, and long-term foundations.
Practical matters may take priority, particularly around finances or important commitments. A decision made with the future in mind can strengthen your sense of security. Think beyond immediate rewards.
Energy Tomorrow: The High Priestess encourages intuition, observation, and patience.
Not everything needs to be revealed or resolved immediately. Trust what you notice beneath the surface, but avoid forcing answers. Keeping something private until you have greater clarity may serve you well.
Energy Tomorrow: Strength brings inner confidence, patience, and emotional control.
You may encounter a situation that tests your composure, but you have more influence than you realize. Choose calm persistence over force. A gentle but firm approach can achieve more than confrontation.
Energy Tomorrow: The King of Swords favors logic, strategy, and clear decision-making.
You may need to separate emotions from facts before choosing your next step. Make important decisions with a cool head. Clear boundaries and precise communication can help you navigate a complicated situation.
Energy Tomorrow: The seven of Swords calls for discretion and careful strategy.
You may not have all the information you need, or someone may prefer to keep their intentions private. Avoid oversharing and double-check important details. A thoughtful, strategic approach can help you avoid unnecessary complications.
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India.
She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space.
Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations.
Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path.
You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More