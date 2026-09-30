Zepto executive Chandan Mendiratta's detailed LinkedIn profile goes viral: 'It isn't a résumé. It's a career narrative'

A detailed and unconventional LinkedIn profile of Zepto Chief Brand Officer Chandan Mendiratta has gone viral on social media, with users praising the way he has turned his career history into a narrative rather than a conventional resume. An X user named Karthik shared a screenshot of Mendiratta’s LinkedIn profile and described it as “probably the most engaging LinkedIn profile” he had read. Chandan Mendiratta is currently the Chief Brand Officer at Zepto. (X/@beastoftraal)

Mendiratta is currently the Chief Brand Officer at Zepto and has previously held senior roles at companies including Zomato, Classplus, GoFrugal and Futures First. He is also an IIT-Delhi alumnus.

What caught attention was the detailed storytelling under each of his previous roles. Rather than simply listing his responsibilities, Mendiratta included personal observations, career lessons, coincidences and reflections from different stages of his professional journey.

For instance, while describing his time as Head of Marketing and Training at Futures First, he wrote that he had “hired one person during this stint who I will be working for in a few years”. The connection becomes clearer in his later entry for Classplus, where he wrote, “The guy I hired in 2012 now hires me and gives me my first CXO role.”

Sharing the screenshot, Karthik pointed out this connection and said it showed how Mendiratta had approached his profile as a “career narrative” rather than simply documenting a series of jobs. “That's not how you normally write a LinkedIn profile. That's someone connecting dots across a career,” Karthik wrote, adding that the profile includes “humor, vulnerability, luck, failure, ambition and coincidence”.