Top Meta exec Naomi Gleit's minimal LinkedIn profile goes viral: 'Cleanest profile I’ve ever seen’

The screenshot showed a remarkably minimal work history. Gleit has been Head of Product at Meta since July 2005, meaning she has spent more than two decades at the company based in Menlo Park, California .

The discussion began when an X user @rayansadri, shared a screenshot of Gleit’s LinkedIn page. “The cleanest LinkedIn profile I’ve ever seen,” he wrote in the post, which has racked up over 5.3 million views.

A LinkedIn profile belonging to a senior executive at Meta is going viral on social media after users praised its strikingly simple career timeline. The profile belongs to Naomi Gleit, who currently serves as Head of Product at Meta and is known as one of the company’s longest-serving employees.

In the comments section, the X user clarified the profile's identity. “It’s Naomi Gleit if anyone’s wondering. She has been Meta’s longest serving employee after Zuck,” he wrote, referring to Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg.

He also shared another interesting detail about her early connection to the company. “Didn’t expect it to get viral lol. A fun fact I read is Naomi wrote her Stanford thesis about why Facebook would succeed then joined the company on her birthday in July 2005!” he wrote.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Gleit studied at Stanford University, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Science, Technology and Society between 2002 and 2005. Her profile also lists a period at Harvard University from 2001 to 2002. She joined Meta in July 2005.

(Also Read: Indian-origin ex-Meta executive shares tips for building career in AI: 'Don't assume you need PhD')

Social media reactions The simplicity of the profile - featuring just one company in the experience section - quickly caught the attention of social media users and sparked a discussion online.

Some users praised the long tenure. “Now that’s dedication,” one person wrote.

Another joked about the unusual career path in an era when many professionals frequently change jobs. “Bro skipped the ‘career hopping’, ‘startup failed’, and ‘found myself in Bali’ phases. Just straight to Head of Product," the user wrote.

However, one user commented, “I don’t think it’s a good decision to stay for 20 years. There should also be a promotion hierarchy.” Another added, “Clean maybe but substance matters more than aesthetics.”

Several people also highlighted the timing of her joining the company during Facebook’s early days. “Literal definition of ‘spawned in the right place at the right time’ and just stayed there,” one user wrote.

Some users even compared the viral profile to that of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, suggesting his LinkedIn page is similarly minimal yet impactful. “Check out Sundar Pichai's profile. One more cleanest linkedin profile but impact at its peak that every one in the world knows him,” the user wrote.

(Also Read: Indian-origin Chaya Nayak quits Meta to join OpenAI as Zuckerberg loses key AI researchers: 'Perfect next chapter')

Who is Naomi Gleit? Naomi Gleit serves as Head of Product at Meta, where she leads the team-building products and tools that work across the company's technologies. She also oversees Meta’s growth, integrity and social impact teams.

Gleit is among the earliest employees at Facebook and has contributed to several major initiatives throughout the company’s history. She was also part of the founding growth team that helped expand Facebook’s user base dramatically.