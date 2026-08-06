What is Sade Sati? Here's how Saturn's transit may affect zodiac signs through different stages

Sade Sati is one of the most talked-about event in Vedic astrology. Many people worry when they hear that Saturn, or Shani Dev, has entered this phase in their birth chart. However, astrologers belief Sade Sati is not always a time of setbacks and challenges. Instead, it is often seen as a period that encourages patience, discipline, opportunities and personal growth. Sade Sati (Freepik)

At present, Saturn is transiting through Pisces, because of this, people born under Aquarius, Pisces and Aries are going through different phases of Sade Sati. While the experience is different for everyone, astrologers believe this period can bring important life lessons along with opportunities to build a stronger future.

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What is Sade Sati? In Vedic astrology, Sade Sati is the seven-and-a-half-year period when Saturn moves through the zodiac sign before your Moon sign, your Moon sign itself, and the sign immediately after it. Since Saturn usually spends about two and a half years in each zodiac sign, the complete journey lasts around seven and a half years.

Many astrologers believe this period tests a person's patience, determination and ability to handle responsibilities. It may bring delays, extra work or important life changes, but it can also reward sincere effort, careful planning and perseverance.

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Which zodiac signs are under Sade Sati now? With Saturn currently moving through Pisces, Aquarius, Pisces and Aries are experiencing different stages of Sade Sati.

Aquarius Aquarius natives are in the final phase of Sade Sati. According to astrologers, challenges that have been bothering you over the past few years may slowly begin to ease. Your hard work could finally start bringing results, especially in your career or business. Even so, this is not the time to make rushed decisions. Staying practical and patient can help you make the most of this phase.

Pisces Pisces is currently in the second phase of Sade Sati, which many astrologers consider the most intense stage. You may experience increased responsibilities, work pressure or financial concerns. However, consistent effort and thoughtful decisions can help you overcome these challenges. Staying calm and avoiding unnecessary risks may lead to steady progress.

Aries Aries has entered the first phase of Sade Sati. This stage is often seen as a period of preparation, when new responsibilities and changes may begin to appear. Astrologers advise Aries natives to stay organised, strengthen their financial planning and avoid acting impulsively. Building good habits now may make the next stages easier to handle.

When does Sade Sati end? The duration of Sade Sati is different for every individual because its effects also depend on the birth chart and Saturn's position. As Saturn continues its journey through the zodiac, Aquarius will be the first of these three signs to come out of Sade Sati. Pisces will find relief in the following years, followed by Aries as Saturn moves into its next transits.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and based on Vedic astrological beliefs. Reader’s discretion is advised.