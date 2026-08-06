IIM Bangalore MBA candidate shares AI productivity hack: 'Being busy is not the flex it used to be'

Keeping track of deadlines, assignments and endless notifications can feel like a full time job, especially for students juggling multiple responsibilities. One IIM Bangalore MBA candidate has shared how using AI has helped him stay organised without relying on memory alone. IIM Bangalore MBA reveals AI productivity tip. (Representative Image)

His post about using AI as a productivity tool has struck a chord with many on LinkedIn, where users shared their own ways of managing busy schedules.

‘I stopped trying to hold the schedule in my brain’ The post was shared by LinkedIn user and IIM Bangalore MBA candidate Rakshit Ravindranathan.

Recalling how he once missed a submission deadline, he wrote, "Last term I missed a submission window because it lived in a WhatsApp group, a portal, and my head, and none of those three talked to each other."

He explained that things changed after he stopped trying to remember every task himself and started using Claude to organise his schedule.

(Also Read: ‘I’ll not talk to my daughter for the next 15 days’: Noida founder explains why)

"That does not happen anymore, and the reason is embarrassingly simple. I stopped trying to hold the schedule in my brain and started handing it to a tool that does not get tired at 1 am," he wrote.

Rakshit added that while he uses Claude, many of his friends rely on ChatGPT, Gemini or other productivity systems. According to him, the choice of tool matters less than reducing the mental effort spent on remembering deadlines.

"What I did not expect is what that frees up. When you are not spending energy on tracking, you spend it on the actual work. The reading gets read. The prep gets done," he wrote.

Take a look: