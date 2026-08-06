IIM Bangalore MBA candidate shares AI productivity hack: 'Being busy is not the flex it used to be'
An IIM Bangalore MBA candidate revealed how using AI has helped him stop missing deadlines and reduce mental overload.
Keeping track of deadlines, assignments and endless notifications can feel like a full time job, especially for students juggling multiple responsibilities. One IIM Bangalore MBA candidate has shared how using AI has helped him stay organised without relying on memory alone.
His post about using AI as a productivity tool has struck a chord with many on LinkedIn, where users shared their own ways of managing busy schedules.
‘I stopped trying to hold the schedule in my brain’
The post was shared by LinkedIn user and IIM Bangalore MBA candidate Rakshit Ravindranathan.
Recalling how he once missed a submission deadline, he wrote, "Last term I missed a submission window because it lived in a WhatsApp group, a portal, and my head, and none of those three talked to each other."
He explained that things changed after he stopped trying to remember every task himself and started using Claude to organise his schedule.
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"That does not happen anymore, and the reason is embarrassingly simple. I stopped trying to hold the schedule in my brain and started handing it to a tool that does not get tired at 1 am," he wrote.
Rakshit added that while he uses Claude, many of his friends rely on ChatGPT, Gemini or other productivity systems. According to him, the choice of tool matters less than reducing the mental effort spent on remembering deadlines.
"What I did not expect is what that frees up. When you are not spending energy on tracking, you spend it on the actual work. The reading gets read. The prep gets done," he wrote.
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He also pointed out that AI should not replace original thinking but can take care of routine administrative tasks, allowing people to focus on more meaningful work.
Ending his post, Rakshit reflected on how attitudes towards productivity have changed with the rise of AI.
"Two years ago, being disorganised was a personality trait you could get away with. Now the tools are sitting right there, mostly free, and the gap between people who use them and people who do not is starting to show up in output," he wrote.
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He concluded with a line that resonated with many professionals and students alike: "Being busy is not the flex it used to be. Being on top of it is."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishali Kapila
Vaishali Kapila is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where she covers internet culture, viral social media moments, human interest stories and workplace trends. She believes the best stories often come from ordinary experiences and everyday conversations. Through her stories, she aims to help readers understand not just what is trending, but why it matters. Born and brought up in Chandigarh and now based in Delhi, Vaishali has over five years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked as a Sub Editor at NDTV, where she specialised in food and travel writing. Over the years, she has written and edited stories on recipes, nutrition, restaurants, destinations and travel trends, while building expertise in digital storytelling, search-driven journalism and audience-focused content. Today, her work spans a wide range of topics, including consumer issues, lifestyle, workplace trends and stories that reflect everyday life. She enjoys finding fresh angles, speaking with people and adding the context that helps readers make sense of a story. Vaishali holds a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism with a specialisation in New Media from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not working, Vaishali enjoys exploring new places, trying local food and documenting her experiences through a food Instagram page she runs with her husband. She also enjoys watching documentaries, learning about space and science, and exploring stories about different cultures and people.Read More