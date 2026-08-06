‘I’ll not talk to my daughter for the next 15 days’: Noida founder explains why

When Noida-based founder Rohit Gupta dropped his daughter off at boarding school, he made a decision that shocked his family: he refused to call her for fifteen days. In a LinkedIn post, he explained the reason behind his decision. Noida-based founder Rohit Gupta. (LinkedIn/Rohit Gupta) “I will not talk to my daughter for the next fifteen days. Before you judge me, hear me out,” Noida-based founder Rohit Gupta wrote on LinkedIn. Also Read: ‘If you wear denims, they grill you’: IIM alum details bizarre rules at Noida firm He shared that he recently dropped his daughter off at a boarding school and, before that, had accompanied her to the new Spider-Man movie. However, after they returned, he announced that he would not call his daughter for the next 15 days.

“Then I came home and told everyone. No calls from me for fifteen days. Nobody at home liked it. They revolted against my decision. But I have lived this. I went to boarding school myself.” Why the decision? Gupta explained, “Every call from home will pull her back one step. She has to make her own friends there. Her own routine. And her own small world. If I keep calling her, she will keep wanting to come back. As a father, the next fifteen days are going to be the toughest for me. But this is for her future.” The founder continued, “I have learned this the wrong way round. Being there for the people who matter is easy. Staying away and letting them stand is the hard part. Nobody claps for that one.” (Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Rohit Gupta. This report will be updated when he responds.)