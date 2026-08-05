Man with ₹500 crore net worth wears first-copy luxury watch, shares why: ‘Bought it for ₹10k’

A story about a high-net-worth individual opting for a replica over an original luxury watch has ignited an online debate. Despite having a net worth of ₹500 crore, the businessman chose a first-copy timepiece, arguing that his status naturally convinces people it is real without wasting significant capital. A founder’s post about a man wearing a first-copy luxury watch has prompted varied responses. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“Last week, I met a man whose net worth is close to ₹500 Crore. Something on his wrist was shining bright. It was a Rolex Daytona, the two-tone one that retails north of ₹25 lakh. I complimented it mid-conversation, told him it's something I've been wanting for years myself,” Delhi-based founder Rohan Dhawan wrote in a LinkedIn post.

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However, the man’s response surprised Dhawan. He told the founder, “Rohan, I'm only telling you this. It's a first copy. Bought it for ₹10k from an Instagram page.” He then went on to explain, “Where I'm sitting today, people never even assume it could be fake. It shows the time, it gets me compliments, it does the work for me. So why spend that kind of money on a real one?”

Recalling the moment, Dhawan expressed, “I sat there confused, awkward, and lost in thought because I do not agree with him but I couldn't fully disagree either. A guy on the street wearing genuine Nikes still gets a second glance, assuming that they're probably a first copy. But a guy who's earning ₹2-3 lakh a month, wearing fake Jordans, gets a compliment and nobody checks twice. That's not luxury working the way it's supposed to.”

The Delhi founder explained that while he would never “wear a fake,” he admitted the man’s logic was hard to ignore.