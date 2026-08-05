Is Spotify Web down? Thousands get ‘something went wrong’ error playing music on browser

Thousands Spotify users experienced problems on Wednesday afternoon playing music on the app's web version. Many reported getting error messages on Down Detector. According to the platform, more than 1400 users have reported facing issues with Spotify, as of 12:00pm EDT. Representational. (Unsplash)

The outage graph on Down Detector shows that users started reporting problems with Spotify starting 11am EDT. Hundreds more users have reported issues with Spotify Web every 15 to 20 minutes. By 12:00pm EDT, the number of outages had reached around 1447. Along with the US, the outage seems to be affecting users in United Kingdom and other parts of Europe. Some users also reported problems from the Asian countries.

Down Detector also classifies outages based on the data provided by users reporting issues. For Spotify, close to 67% of the users said that they faced problems with Spotify Web. 16% complained of issues with the app, while 9% flagged likely problems with the server connection.

However, as of 12am EDT, the X account of Spotify Status is not flagging an issue with the platform.

Below is a graph showing Spotify Web outages in the last 24 hours. A decisive spike in reports can be noticed in the last one hour.