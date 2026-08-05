Is Spotify Web down? Thousands get ‘something went wrong’ error playing music on browser
Spotify users faced web player issues Wednesday, with thousands of reports on Down Detector by 12pm EDT after outages began around 11am.
Thousands Spotify users experienced problems on Wednesday afternoon playing music on the app's web version. Many reported getting error messages on Down Detector. According to the platform, more than 1400 users have reported facing issues with Spotify, as of 12:00pm EDT.
The outage graph on Down Detector shows that users started reporting problems with Spotify starting 11am EDT. Hundreds more users have reported issues with Spotify Web every 15 to 20 minutes. By 12:00pm EDT, the number of outages had reached around 1447. Along with the US, the outage seems to be affecting users in United Kingdom and other parts of Europe. Some users also reported problems from the Asian countries.
Down Detector also classifies outages based on the data provided by users reporting issues. For Spotify, close to 67% of the users said that they faced problems with Spotify Web. 16% complained of issues with the app, while 9% flagged likely problems with the server connection.
However, as of 12am EDT, the X account of Spotify Status is not flagging an issue with the platform.
Below is a graph showing Spotify Web outages in the last 24 hours. A decisive spike in reports can be noticed in the last one hour.
'Something Went Wrong': Users Report Error With Platform
Most of the users experiencing problem with the music streaming giant's web application, also shared their issues on social media. Many also provided screenshots of the "Something went wrong" error that they had been getting while playing music on Spotify Web. Below are some such posts.
“The Web based version for Spotify isn't working for me currently, it keeps looping - Something went wrong,” wrote one, sharing a screenshot of the issue.
“Anyone facing problem while playing Spotify web?” asked one.
“Spotify always got some s*** going on with the webpage version for computer,” complained another.
“Spotify down what should i listen to on youtube,” wrote another.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More