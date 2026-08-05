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    Manoj Kumar Dwivedi appointed NDMC chairperson

    Dwivedi, is a 1997-batch officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre. 

    Published on: Aug 5, 2026, 21:43:27 IST
    ANI
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    The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday announced the appointment of senior IAS officer Manoj Kumar Dwivedi as the Chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

    According to an official communication issued by the MHA dated August 5, 2026, the appointment was made with the approval of the Competent Authority. (Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
    According to an official communication issued by the MHA dated August 5, 2026, the appointment was made with the approval of the Competent Authority. (Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)

    Dwivedi, a 1997-batch officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, will take over the post with effect from the date of assumption of charge and will remain in the position until further orders.

    According to an official communication issued by the MHA dated August 5, 2026, the appointment was made with the approval of the Competent Authority.

    The official notification, signed by Praveen Kumar Rai, Joint Secretary to the Government of India, stated: "In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (a) of sub-section (1) of Section (4), read with sub-sections (1) and (2) of Section 13 of the New Delhi Municipal Council Act, 1994 (44 of 1994), the Central Government hereby appoints Shri Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, IAS (AGMUT:1997) to be the Chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council."

    Rakesh Kumar Singh, Under Secretary to the Government of India, has directed that the bilingual notifications regarding the appointment be published in the Delhi Gazette, Extraordinary.

    Copies of the appointment order have been dispatched to the Secretary to the Hon'ble Lt. Governor of Delhi, the Chief Secretary of the Government of NCT of Delhi, and the Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for necessary administrative action.

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    Home/India News/Manoj Kumar Dwivedi Appointed NDMC Chairperson
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