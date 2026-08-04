Delhi HC tells MCD, NDMC to begin sterilisation of stray dogs

The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to launch a pilot project for stray dog sterilisation, directing them to set up camps in one ward each in consultation with court-appointed amicus curiae, Gauri Maulekhi. The matter is scheduled for the next hearing on September 1. (HT)

A bench of justices Dinesh Mehta and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta stressed that the civic bodies must give wide publicity to the camps, including displaying prominent placards in the areas, to reassure residents that the drive is only for sterilisation and not for capturing or sending dogs to pounds (facilities that hold stray, lost, abandoned, or seized dogs).

“The authorities will give prior publicity of this camp in the area and placards shall be displayed with wide publicity so that stray dogs are not captured and are only brought for sterilisation,” the court observed.

The direction came during a suo motu petition filed to monitor the implementation of the Supreme Court’s stray dog management guidelines. On May 19, the top court had refused to modify its November 2025 order directing all states and Union territories to remove stray dogs from institutional zones, such as schools, hospitals, sports complexes, bus depots, and railway stations. The court had ruled that even sterilised dogs cannot be released back into these areas.

Dismissing pleas seeking a recall or clarification, the Supreme Court had held that the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023 do not provide any “absolute or unqualified entitlement” to release sterilised strays into sensitive public spaces. The court had also directed all high courts to register suo motu proceedings to track compliance with its orders.

During Monday’s hearing, the bench also asked the MCD to file an application seeking to keep at least 5% of the dog population unsterilised, to ensure the species does not face extinction in the long run.

“As a society, I am also conscious that they should not go extinct. I am conscious that at least one percent of dogs should remain unsterilised so that after 15 years it should not happen that all dogs are gone. You (MCD) make this application that at least 5% should be left unsterilised so that future generations do not see a situation where there is no pet... Whether the court does it or not is a different matter, but it should come from your side,” the bench added.

The matter is scheduled for the next hearing on September 1.