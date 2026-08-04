Bengaluru founder admits to posting AI-enhanced pics of new Indiranagar office
A Bengaluru-based founder has come under fire for sharing AI-enhanced pictures of his new office in the city.
A Bengaluru-based founder has come under fire for sharing AI-enhanced pictures of his new office in the city. Ayush Agarwal, founder of Dodo Payments, took to X on August 3 to announce that his team had moved to a new office in Indiranagar — a posh, commercial neighbourhood of Bengaluru.
Agarwal explained that the new office is three times bigger than their old one as he shared pictures of the space. His photos show a new office done up in earthy tones like green and brown.
Post raises eyebrows
However, social media users were quick to notice that something did not sit right in the pictures. Besides looking a little too perfect, they noticed odd discrepancies like shadows not aligning or certain objects looking a bit strange.
It did not take them long to conclude that the founder of Dodo Payments had shared AI-generated images of his new office.
Take a look at the post below:
Sharing the pictures on X, Ayush Agarwal explained that the company had switched from an office that seated 9 employees to one that seated 30 employees just one year ago. However, the employee base grew quickly — forcing the company to split the team between two offices.
Now, the Dodo Payments team has finally come back together to sit out of the same office space, Agarwal explained.
The AI images
Several X users quickly realised that artificial intelligence had been used to generate or enhance the images. Agarwal’s post quickly went viral and has been viewed a whopping 10 million times.
“Why would some post AI generated images of their office?” asked one person.
Many zoomed in on pens kept at a table which looked obviously fake, presenting them as evidence of the use of AI.
At least one person pointed out that a table in the first picture appeared to have sprouted an extra leg.
Founder defends use of AI
The many comments led to Agarwal’s post getting a community note. “As Ayush later admitted, the office photos were AI-generated or altered, yet the post wasn't labeled using X's available AI disclosure option. While not illegal, this misrepresents the company's reality and warrants a Community Note,” the note read.
Agarwal did indeed admit to using AI, saying that he only used it to enhance the raw images. He defended the use of AI in his response.
“Seeing so many generated with AI comments - I did use AI to just sharpen / enhance the raw image but it seems like crab mentality never fades away,” wrote the founder of Dodo Payments.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More