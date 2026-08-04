Bengaluru founder admits to posting AI-enhanced pics of new Indiranagar office

A Bengaluru-based founder has come under fire for sharing AI-enhanced pictures of his new office in the city. Ayush Agarwal, founder of Dodo Payments, took to X on August 3 to announce that his team had moved to a new office in Indiranagar — a posh, commercial neighbourhood of Bengaluru. Ayush Agarwal shared a picture of his company's new office in Bengaluru. (X/@ayushagarwal)

Agarwal explained that the new office is three times bigger than their old one as he shared pictures of the space. His photos show a new office done up in earthy tones like green and brown.

Post raises eyebrows However, social media users were quick to notice that something did not sit right in the pictures. Besides looking a little too perfect, they noticed odd discrepancies like shadows not aligning or certain objects looking a bit strange.

It did not take them long to conclude that the founder of Dodo Payments had shared AI-generated images of his new office.

Take a look at the post below: