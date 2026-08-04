The Delhi government has announced a free one-year residential coaching program for JEE and NEET aspirants. Those who are studying in Class 12 in government and government-aided schools are offered this scholarship by a Pune-based non-profit organisation. Delhi govt launches JDST 2027 scholarship for free JEE, NEET coaching; check eligibility and application process

Dakshana Foundation, which is offering the scholarship, will conduct a selection test called the 'Joint Dakshana Selection Test (JDST) 2027' to select candidates. The test will be held in December 2026.

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The scholarship is open to meritorious and deserving students of Class 12 (Science) studying in government and government-aided schools during the current academic session.

The selected candidates will receive free residential coaching for one year at the foundation's campus, Dakshana Valley, located in Kadus village in the Pune district of Maharashtra.

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Eligibility Criteria: Who can apply? The eligibility criteria to apply for the scholarship include three terms:

1. School: Currently studying in Class 12 Science at a Govt/Aided school (Academic Year 2026-27). Students should have appeared in their class XII board exam by May 2027.

2. Merit: Aggregate marks of Maths & Science in Class 10 should be above the cut-off:

For Engineering (Male) - GEN: 85% EWS/OBC: 80%, SC: 70%, ST: 65%, PD: 55%

For Engineering (Female) - GEN: 80% EWS/OBC: 75%, SC: 65%, ST: 60%, PD: 50%

For Medical – GEN: 80% EWS/OBC: 75%, SC: 65%, ST: 60%, PD: 50%

3. Income: Annual Family Income to be less than 3 lakh for male and upto 5 lakh for female.

Selection Process Students who have filled out the application form will be invited for the JDST 2027 based on Class 12 Term 1 results. These students will have to fill out the Dakshana Scholar Application (DSA) and then will have to appear for the mock test. The mock test will familiarise students with the interface.

The invited students will have to bring their their mobile phones and take the test online at the assigned exam center. After the 2nd round of shortlisting (based on JDST 2027), candidates must appear for the interview and document verification. Students selected after the interview will be offered the Dakshana One-year Scholarship (Free JEE/NEET coaching, food, and accommodation) at Pune.

How to fill Scholarship Application Form 1. Visit the official website of the Join Dakshana Selection Test at dakshana.org.

2. Click on fill the form link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to fill the form.

4. Once done, click on submit.

5. Download the page and keep a hard copy of it for further use.

All online tests will be conducted through the Dakshana Scholarship Test Android Mobile App. Download the mobile app from the Google Play Store.

Direct link to apply for JDST 2027