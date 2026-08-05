‘If you wear denims, they grill you’: IIM alum details bizarre rules at Noida firm
The Reddit user stated that they graduated from IIM and then joined a Noida-based firm with a little over 200 employees.
A recent IIM graduate took to Reddit to express regret over joining a family-run MSME in Noida to beat a tough job market. Despite interning at JPMorgan and the Aditya Birla Group, the graduate landed at a firm where being five minutes late incurs a salary deduction and wearing denims leads to harsh reprimands from leadership. The employee went on to describe the workplace as outdated.
The employee shared, “I recently graduated (March 2026) with an MBA degree from one of the top 10 IIMs of the country. I've had internships at JP Morgan, Aditya Birla Group and Director Merit Rank Holder at my IIM, and my bachelors is from the top 3 colleges of Delhi University.”
Also Read: IIM alum earning ₹60 LPA quits corporate job after 10 years: ‘No grand plan. No startup idea’
The individual shared that the company they work for has over 200 employees and has strict rules. The person continued, “They don't know ANY professionalism, not even know slightest of English language and expect everyone to dress so FORMALLY. If you ever tried wearing denims, the trio will personally call and grill you.” The person continued that the management hates change and deducts salary for being even 5 minutes late.
The person recalled, “The MDs daughter who is a BTech Grad (from a ghar ke piche wala college), mentioned ‘Are IIM grads even talented’, in a meeting that had me. She taunted and targeted me at least 5 times.”
What did social media say?
An individual posted, “I find this hard to believe. You just joined a company because you wanted to live in Noida (!!!) And then it turned out to be a lala company. Did you do any research? No offers from professionally managed companies?” The OP responded, “I never prepared for the interview, just got placed because they liked my candidature.”
Another expressed, “Start looking out. Job hunt full-time and move out. That's it. Why are you even worried?” A third commented, “I was you last year. I graduated from an IIM in March 2025 and got placed in a lala company with the exact same shit like yours. They were allergic to change and were stagnant at 150cr revenue for the last 30 years. MD and his useless children were considered gods. On top of that, I was in Sales, which meant a large (nearly 50%) portion of my CTC was variable, but I never got it, even after working my ass off for 1 year and 10 days. I left this job in April.”
Also Read: ‘This is my first salary after IIM’: Son gifts parents cash. Watch how they react
A fourth wrote, “I have worked in such a company for 5 months. My advice is to try to look for another job (as the market is cooked, don't leave without getting another offer letter in hand). But please start looking. It's not sustainable.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More