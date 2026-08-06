‘Why Chetan why?😂’: Internet reacts to Chetan Bhagat's staircase dance video with IIT Delhi friends

A video shared by Chetan Bhagat showing him dancing with his friends has taken over social media. The video triggered mixed reactions online, with some praising his lighthearted moment with friends while others met it with harsh criticism. Chetan Bhagat shared a video of the dance on Instagram. (Instagram/@chetanbhagat)

“We don’t have the acting chops to match Anupam Kher. But we do have old IIT Delhi friends willing to embarrass themselves together,” the writer posted on Instagram. He added, “They say you’re only as old as the trend you’re willing to embarrass yourself doing.”

Bhagat referred to a video that Kher posted a few days earlier showing him recording a video to a Kishore Kumar song with Ranvir Shorey, Parvinn Dabass, and Boman Irani.

In the video Bhagat shared, he is seen showing dance moves to a new version of the song Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi while standing on a staircase. He tagged Nitin Singhal, Ajay Gupta, and Manish Gupta in his Instagram post.