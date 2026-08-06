‘Why Chetan why?😂’: Internet reacts to Chetan Bhagat's staircase dance video with IIT Delhi friends
The video, now being shared across various social media platforms, has prompted a range of reactions.
A video shared by Chetan Bhagat showing him dancing with his friends has taken over social media. The video triggered mixed reactions online, with some praising his lighthearted moment with friends while others met it with harsh criticism.
“We don’t have the acting chops to match Anupam Kher. But we do have old IIT Delhi friends willing to embarrass themselves together,” the writer posted on Instagram. He added, “They say you’re only as old as the trend you’re willing to embarrass yourself doing.”
Bhagat referred to a video that Kher posted a few days earlier showing him recording a video to a Kishore Kumar song with Ranvir Shorey, Parvinn Dabass, and Boman Irani.
In the video Bhagat shared, he is seen showing dance moves to a new version of the song Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi while standing on a staircase. He tagged Nitin Singhal, Ajay Gupta, and Manish Gupta in his Instagram post.
Take a look at the video:
How did social media react?
An individual posted, “Why Chetan why?” along with a laughing-out-loud emoticon. Another expressed, “This is what we call ‘new generation ke sath set ho jana’.”
A third commented, “4th person is the one who is present, yet contributes 0 in group projects.” A fourth wrote, “This was fun to watch with your old friends. Trying is always best rather than giving up. Love the spirit!”
Chetan Bhagat earned a B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi in 1995. He then went on to get a Master's in Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.
After completing his studies, he worked at Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong as an investment banker. He worked in the corporate world for nearly a decade before writing the bestseller Five Point Someone. Following the book's success, he relocated to Mumbai to pursue writing as his full-time career.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More