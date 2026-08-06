Justin Foscue highlighted a four-run third inning with a two-RBI triple, Cody Bradford combined with four relievers on an eight-hitter and the Texas Rangers completed a series win over the San Francisco Giants with a 6-0 victory Wednesday afternoon in Arlington, Texas. Rangers shut out Giants for consecutive wins after 6-game losing skid

Brandon Nimmo had two hits, two RBIs and scored twice for the Rangers, who rebounded from a 5-1 defeat in the series opener Monday with a pair of wins.

Giants starter Carson Whisenhunt matched zeroes with Bradford into the last of the third before Nimmo opened the scoring by stroking a two-out RBI single to plate Wyatt Langford, who had doubled.

Jake Burger followed with a single, setting up Foscue's grounder over third base that momentarily eluded Giants left fielder Eddys Leonard in the corner, allowing two runs to score as Foscue hustled into third with his first career triple.

Elias Diaz followed three pitches later with a double to left, making it 4-0.

Making his first big-league start since 2024, Bradford managed to keep the Giants off the scoreboard for his 4 1/3 innings despite allowing five hits and two walks. The left-hander, making a successful recovery from elbow surgery, struck out five.

The Giants stranded two baserunners in the first, one in the second and two more in the fourth before Bradford was pulled with runners on first and second with one out in the fifth.

Tyler Alexander retired Willy Adames and Rafael Devers to escape the jam, then pitched a scoreless sixth inning to earn the win.

Robby Ahlstrom, Chase Silseth and Cole Winn completed the Rangers' 10th shutout of the season.

Whisenhunt lasted only into the fourth inning, charged with four runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out four.

The Rangers tacked on single runs in the fifth on Nimmo's 12th homer of the season, a solo shot, and in the eighth on an RBI single by Nicky Lopez.

Lopez finished with two hits and Burger scored twice for the Rangers, whose two series-ending wins over the Giants followed a six-game losing streak.

Devers and Drew Cavanaugh had a pair of hits apiece for the Giants, while Leonard, playing in just his second game following a call-up from the minors this week, had a double, his first major league hit.

Field Level Media

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