Abdul El-Sayed net worth: How rich is Michigan Democrat candidate and his wife, Sarah Jukaku?

On Wednesday, in an unprecedented Democratic Senate primary in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed defeated legacy Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens to represent the party in the upcoming US midterm elections. Michigan Democratic Senate primary winner Abdul El-Sayed claps during a press conference in front of the Spirit of Detroit statue on August 5 in Detroit, Michigan. (Getty Images via AFP)

Abdul El-Sayed, an Egyptian American, comes from a progressive faction of the Democratic Party. Political analysts in the US are flagging El-Sayed's win as a decisive shift in the Democratic Party's outlook ahead of the crucial midterms in November.

Even more crucial to the win is Abdul El-Sayed's background. A former public health official, he entered politics by "accident," veering away from the traditional family occupation of being a cab driver in Egypt. The 41-year-old not only defeated Rep. Haley Stevens, but also the millions of dollars in funding the Congresswoman received, allegedly from the Israel lobby, including a $5.3 million boost in the early stages of the campaign, as Detroit Metro Times reported.

This near-impossible victory, against the financial might of many Democratic super PACs has prompted many to enquire about the personal wealth of Abdul El-Sayed. Also of interest is his wife, psychiatrist Sarah Jukaku. This is especially relevant as a slew of misinformation have been viral about Abdul El-Sayed's campaign finances.

Also read: Dr. Abdul El-Sayed wife, kids and net worth: All we know about winner of Michigan's Democratic Senate primary

Abdul El-Sayed Net Worth: How Rich Is He And His Wife, Sarah Jukaku? Abdul El-Sayed has been a Michigan state employee, including being the former Wayne County health director, for most of his life. Despite claims on social media that the veteran physician is a millionaire, official records say otherwise.

There is little confusion regarding the net worth of the Democratic Party nominee, as he released details of his earnings in July as part of his campaign disclosures. The 41-year-old made his 2025 tax records public after pressure from Haley Stevens.

Also read: Abdul El-Sayed reacts to McMorrow's Senate exit, blasts 'party insiders': 'It’s everything we're standing against'

The return included the earnings of El-Sayed and his wife, Sarah Jukaku, made as a joint filing. It showed that the couple made a gross income of $675,246. Of that, $130,749 was in wages, $262,299 in capital gains and $292,881 under Schedule 1.

While the tax return is not an indication of net worth, a report by local news outlet WLNS News notes that as of June 2025, financial disclosures estimated El-Sayed's net worth between $580,000 and $1.7 million.

There are no currently available estimates for the net worth of his wife, Sarah Jukaku, a practicing psychiatrist. They have two daughters, Emmalee and Serene.