How Stefon Diggs joining the Commanders affects Brandon Aiyuk's NFL future and trade outlook

Stefon Diggs has reportedly found a new home in the NFL. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the veteran wide receiver has agreed to join the Washington Commanders after being released by the New England Patriots. Stefon Diggs' move could also have significant implications for Brandon Aiyuk. (Instagram)

ESPN's Adam Schefter added that Diggs is expected to sign a one-year contract worth up to $12 million.

How Stefon Diggs’ move affects Aiyuk The move could also have significant implications for Brandon Aiyuk. With Diggs now in Washington, the Commanders appear far less likely to pursue another high-profile receiver before the season.

Diggs' arrival could deal a blow to Aiyuk's trade outlook. With the Commanders filling their vacancy at wide receiver, a move for the 49ers standout now seems far less necessary.

While the Commanders could still revisit Aiyuk's situation if San Francisco ultimately releases him, a trade before the start of the season now appears considerably less likely.

Although the possibility has not been completely eliminated, Washington no longer looks like the obvious destination many expected for Aiyuk, leaving greater uncertainty surrounding his future.